Judge Consulting Named to 2023 CRN Solution Provider 500 List

WAYNE, Pa., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Judge Consulting, a division of The Judge Group, has been named to the Solution Provider 500 (SP500) by CRN – a premier reseller media company. The annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's top value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators, service providers, and IT consultants by service revenue. For inclusion on the list, providers must offer hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, business transformation, digital transformation, and hybrid work environments.

Amidst the ongoing disruption in the IT industry, Judge Consulting has observed a concerning trend where leading IT vendors are laying off workers while simultaneously expanding their technology portfolios and reevaluating their go-to-market strategies. Businesses are grappling with the task of optimizing their IT budgets and striving to strike a delicate balance between minimizing expenditures and leveraging the competitive edge that an effective IT team can provide.

Judge Consulting specializes in assisting organizations in navigating these challenges and partnering with businesses to effectively manage the evolving IT landscape. Judge Consulting offers comprehensive solutions that address the unique requirements of each organization, ensuring they can successfully navigate the current industry dynamics.

"We are excited and proud to be recognized by CRN on the list of Solution Providers for the second consecutive year. Inclusion on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list is a testament to the talented team at Judge Consulting and the hard work they put into every client engagement," stated John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. "Judge Consulting's services are fully selectable, customizable, and scalable, allowing our clients to utilize the best-suited services to help grow their business."

This year's Solution Provider class collectively generated $475.9 billion in revenue in 2022, up 9 percent from the $436.4 billion generated in 2021.

About Judge Consulting: Judge Consulting is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group. The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies, and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.