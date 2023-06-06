RemoteBridge to Spotlight Award-Winning Immersive 3D Onboarding Platform at SHRM Annual Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: RemoteBridge , the immersive 3D platform helping HR and TA leaders build and connect remote teams WHAT: Will be on-site at the upcoming SHRM Annual Conference to showcase its solutions for virtual onboarding. WHEN: Sunday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall

300 Convention Center Drive

Las Vegas, Nev.

RemoteBridge will exhibit in Booth No. 4732.

DETAILS:



Even as some organizations return to the office, the world of work remains hybrid and dispersed – and likely to stay that way. Given the need for increased flexibility, virtual solutions continue to be the best way to meet candidates and employees where they are, regardless of physical location.

During the SHRM Annual Conference, RemoteBridge will demonstrate its award-winning platform with solutions for virtual onboarding of remote employees. Using immersive 3D (without downloads or goggles), RemoteBridge enables HR and TA leaders to connect with new hires and deliver differentiated experiences that promote increased engagement, productivity and retention with quantifiable results. To learn more and tour the immersive 3D island, SHRM Annual attendees are encouraged to visit RemoteBridge in Booth No. 4732.

For event information, visit https://annual.shrm.org .

About RemoteBridge