voltWALL Leads the Charge in Redefining Energy Storage with Updated xBlade Module

CORTLAND, N.Y., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- voltWALL, the industry leader in modular energy storage systems, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated xBlade module. This cutting-edge innovation marks a significant advancement in the field of energy storage, bringing unparalleled benefits to customers and solidifying voltWALL's position at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.



The xBlade module represents a leap forward in technology, building upon voltWALL's patented immersive liquid thermal cooling system. With a focus on maximizing performance and efficiency, the new xBlade module offers a host of exceptional features that set it further apart from traditional energy storage solutions.

One of the most notable improvements is the module's remarkable reduction in size and weight. The xBlade module is now lighter and more compact, making installation and transportation even easier than ever before. This advancement not only lowers logistical costs for installers but also opens up new possibilities for energy storage in various applications and environments.

The assembly time has also been dramatically reduced by an impressive 75%, leading to substantial cost savings for customers. With fewer components and streamlined integration processes, businesses can now benefit from quicker installations and increased profitability.

In a groundbreaking development, the xBlade module boasts a simplified connection system with only two high-voltage connections – including CANBUS technology – instead of four. This innovative approach, known as “can-over-power,” ensures enhanced reliability due to fewer failure points and enhanced safety while providing seamless communication within the energy storage system. Customers can now experience a more efficient and secure operation, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

"Our xBlade module represents a significant milestone in energy storage technology," said CEO and voltWALL founder Aldo Grech. "We have listened to the needs of our customers and leveraged our patented immersive liquid thermal cooling system to create a module that is not only lighter, smaller and more reliable but also brings substantial cost savings and increased profitability. We are proud to be leading the charge in revolutionizing the industry."

voltWALL remains committed to its mission of combating climate change by providing innovative, sustainable and cost-effective energy storage solutions. The new xBlade module is a testament to this dedication, offering customers a greener, more efficient and more profitable future.

To learn more about voltWALL's new and groundbreaking xBlade module and its transformative impact on the energy storage landscape, email the company at: innovation@voltWALL.com

About voltWALL

voltWALL is a pioneering company specializing in advanced energy storage systems. With a focus on modularity, innovation and sustainability, voltWALL aims to revolutionize the clean energy industry and drive the transition toward a greener future. Through its cutting-edge technologies and unwavering commitment to excellence, voltWALL continues to be at the forefront of the energy storage revolution.

Contact Information

Media Contact:

Aldo Grech

Founder/CEO

voltWALL

aldo@voltwall.com

+41 79 335 78 88