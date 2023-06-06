Citytv is Home to TV’s Biggest Nights. New to Citytv: The Golden Bachelor, Found, The Irrational, & Krapopolis. Citytv Welcomes Back Bob’s Burgers, Dancing with the Stars, Family Guy & The Simpsons.

– Dancing with the Stars returns to Citytv followed by all-new high-stakes drama The Irrational and the latest Bachelor franchise spinoff The Golden Bachelor to anchor Mondays, plus new drama Found on Thursdays –



– Animation Domination Sundays return to Citytv with staple comedies The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and new-to-Citytv series Krapopolis –

– FX Canada is the home to critically-acclaimed series, including American Horror Story: Delicate, the highly-anticipated return of Fargo, The Old Man, Welcome to Wrexham, plus the limited series Justified: City Primeval, and more –



– New and returning Canadian original series include Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Canada’s Got Talent, Hudson & Rex and OMNI’s Our Big Punjabi Family, Katiba Banat: Sisters in Arms and ABROAD –

– Exclusive to Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels are reality dating series FBoy Island and new spinoff FGirl Island, hosted by Nikki Glaser, along with Poker Face –



– Stream full episodes and past seasons anytime on Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels, the Citytv app, or at Citytv.com –

TORONTO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering an entertaining schedule built for TV fans, Citytv unveils one of the industry’s strongest primetime lineups for 2023/24.

“Our fall primetime season is one of the most competitive among the conventional networks in Canada, and we’re excited to bring audiences the shows they’ve come to love every night of the week on Citytv and Citytv+,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “For advertisers, our strong nightly blocks rooted in big hits like Chicago, Law & Order, Bachelor, and Hockey Night in Canada continue to deliver consistent audiences.”

“Viewers will have uninterrupted access to their favourite returning hits and exciting new series like The Irrational, Found, and The Golden Bachelor, all of which are locked on our schedule for the fall,” said Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media. “This schedule builds on the investment and strength of our programming over the past few years with blocks of clearly defined nights full of the most talked about reality series, compelling dramas, and smart comedies that continue to have mass appeal. Viewers and advertisers can expect more simulcast than ever on Citytv and a repeat-free premium content lineup on our network.”

“Over the past year, Citytv has increased audience share more than any other conventional network in Canada*, and adding this new premium content to our programming mix will ensure continued success and stability for both the network and our partners,” said Al Dark, Chief Revenue Officer, Rogers Sports & Media. “Combined with massive audience growth on Citytv+ and SN NOW which feature hyper-targeted Dynamic Ad Insertions, our world-class data capabilities, and unique brand integrations, Rogers Sports & Media offers a seamless ‘Total TV’ solution for advertisers to drive impact and make an impression across all platforms.”

NEW TO CITYTV IN PRIMETIME:

Joining the 18 returning proven hits and special events on Citytv’s primetime schedule this fall are three all-new shows and one new-to-Citytv series. Anchoring Mondays on Citytv is the all-new high-stakes drama The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order, Rent), followed by the highly-anticipated spinoff for Bachelor Nation – new unscripted series, The Golden Bachelor.

Inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel Predictably Irrational, The Irrational follows Alec Mercer (played by Jesse L. Martin) – a world-renowned professor of behavioural science – who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behaviour.

As the newest iteration of the Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor follows a new kind of love for the golden years when a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.

Trailblazing into Thursdays is the highly-anticipated missing-persons drama Found, starring Shanola Hampton (Shameless). Found centers on public relations specialist, Gabi Mosely (played by Shanola Hampton), who was once herself a missing person, and her crisis management team which now makes sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten ones. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Animation Domination Sundays return to Citytv with an outstanding lineup of comedies – The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and new-to-Citytv series Krapopolis – to have you laughing right through the Sunday Scaries. Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.

EXCLUSIVE TO CITYTV+:

Exclusive to Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels this fall is an all-new season of reality dating series FBoy Island and its sister-spinoff series FGirl Island. FBoy Island follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men – 13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “FBoys” there to compete for a cash prize. The women must navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. FGirl Island switches genders with three men trying to identify 24 women as either “FGirls” or “Nice Girls”.

Plus, an all-new season of Poker Face, starring and executive produced by Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll), joins Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels this fall. Created, written, directed and executive produced by Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Glass Onion), Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Charlie Cale (played by Lyonne) who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

CITYTV & OMNI TELEVISION ORIGINAL SERIES (PREMIERING ON SUNDAY, JUNE 11):

Premiering on OMNI Television this Sunday, June 11 are two new original series, including the comedy Our Big Punjabi Family and five-part documentary series Katiba Banat: Sisters in Arms, plus an all-new season of Filipino sketch comedy ABROAD.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET is Our Big Punjabi Family, a mixed Punjabi and English-language comedy series about a family therapist Sitara (played by Arshdeep Purba) and her family who are forced to move in with her husband’s traditional Punjabi in-laws after they lose their money in a bad investment. Following Our Big Punjabi Family is a new season of ABROAD. Produced in collaboration with Longhope Media Inc., Season 2 of ABROAD – the hit Filipino sketch comedy series – will premiere with eight, all-new 30-minute episodes in English and Tagalog at 8:30 p.m. ET. Co-created by and starring Filipina comedian Isabel Kanaan (Second Jen, Air Farce NYE, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), ABROAD is a Canadian Screen Award-nominated series based on the immigrant experience in Canada. Then, at 9:30 p.m. ET, the premiere of Adhel Arop's Katiba Banat: Sisters in Arms – a five-part docuseries that uncovers the previously hidden stories of Canadian women who helped to liberate South Sudan.

As announced on Monday, Citytv has greenlit the all-new, one-hour crime drama Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, an adaptation of the legendary Law & Order brand, slated to air on Citytv in Spring 2024. Click here for more.

And, as announced earlier this year, Citytv has greenlit an all-new season of Canada’s Got Talent – Citytv’s most-viewed original series in over a decade – in partnership with McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., Fremantle, and SYCO Entertainment. New for next season, the winner of Canada’s Got Talent Season 3 will receive $1,000,000 – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – courtesy of Rogers. That’s not all! CIBC is awarding each of the six Golden Buzzer recipients next season with $25,000 each, totalling $150,000, to help realize their ambitions. Plus, CIBC will provide the Season 3 winner with financial advice. Applications are open now on Citytv.com.

THIS SUMMER ON CITYTV:

Before heading into the fall, Citytv brings the heat to its summer schedule with all-new seasons of Claim to Fame, a reality competition series hosted by Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, followed by Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, premiering on Monday, June 26. Then, new seasons of the game show Press Your Luck on Thursday, June 29, and Celebrity Family Feud with Steve Harvey on Sunday, July 9. Plus, don’t miss new episodes of jaw-dropping talent on America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays.

COMING UP ON FX CANADA:

FX Canada continues to be the home for compelling and critically-acclaimed dramas, comedies, and limited series this summer such as Justified: City Primeval (premiering Tuesday, July 18 at 10 p.m.) with Timothy Olyphant, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (premiering Wednesday, June 7 at 10 p.m. on FXX), What We Do in the Shadows (premiering Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m.), and Breeders. Plus, all-new seasons of The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, American Horror Story: Delicate with special guest stars Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts, Fargo, and Welcome to Wrexham, coming this fall.

New and returning hits to Citytv in 2023/24 are:

Knock-your-socks-off reality/competition series America’s Got Talent, American Idol, The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise , Canada’s Got Talent , Capital One College Bowl , and Hell’s Kitchen

, , , and Smash-hit dramas Chicago Fire , Chicago Med , Chicago P.D. , Found , Hudson & Rex , Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Quantum Leap, and The Irrational

, , , , , and Feel-good comedies Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Judge Steve Harvey, Krapopolis, and The Simpsons

and Newsmagazine series Dateline

The iconic New Year’s Eve countdown celebration Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve and Hockey Night in Canada



Airing in midseason is Canada’s Got Talent and Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

*Source: Numeris: A25-54, BYTD (29 Aug to 14 May) vs BY21, Total Canada

**************************************************************

Citytv’s New Series Descriptions – Fall

All dates are subject to change. All times ET/PT. (s) = simulcast

DANCING WITH THE STARS

120-minute unscripted competition series (s) on Citytv

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

CAST: Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro as Co-Hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as Judges.

FOUND

60-minute drama series (s) on Citytv

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) – who was once herself one of those forgotten ones – and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

DISTRIBUTOR: Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution

CREATED BY: Nkechi Okoro Carroll

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Sonay Hoffman, Lindsay Dunn, Leigh Redman

CAST: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR

60-minute unscripted reality series (s) on Citytv

The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon

DISTRIBUTOR: Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Louis Caric, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, Jeff Thomas

THE IRRATIONAL

60-minute high-stakes drama series (s) on Citytv

Alec Mercer, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. Inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel Predictably Irrational.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum, and David Frankel

CAST: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMaxi

KRAPOPOLIS

30-minute animated comedy series on Citytv

Set in mythical ancient Greece, it tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: FOX Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dan Harmon is Executive Producer; Jordan Young is Showrunner/Executive Producer.

CAST: Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell, Alanna Ubach (recurring), Susan Sarandon (guest), Will Forte (guest), Michael Urie (guest), Jane Lynch (guest), Amber Stevens West (guest), Yvette Nicole Brown (guest) and Dave Franco (guest)

FBOY ISLAND

60-minute unscripted reality series on Citytv+

Three women move to a tropical island where they're joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed "FBoys," there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose? FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?

PRODUCTION COMPANY: STX Alternative; TheYearOfElan Productions

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Elan Gale, Jason Goldberg, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds

FGIRL ISLAND

60-minute unscripted reality series on Citytv+

Three men move to a tropical island where they're joined by 24 women — 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Girls" looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed "FGirls," there to compete for cold, hard cash. The men will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a Nice Girl, who is an FGirl, and who do the men ultimately choose?

PRODUCTION COMPANY: STX Alternative; TheYearOfElan Productions

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Elan Gale, Jason Goldberg, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds

About Citytv

Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices, plus Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired primetime programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About FX

FX features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and award-winning dramas, comedies, and docuseries. FX’s unique content includes original Canadian programming, movies, and FX original series such as American Horror Story, Atlanta, Breeders, Dave, Fargo, Mayans M.C., What We Do in the Shadows, and more. FX is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit FXNowCanada.ca.

