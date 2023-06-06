New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Pet Accessories Market: By Pet, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465825/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Products for daily pet care and grooming are known as Smart Pet Accessories. These clever pet accessories enable everyone’s lives to be easier and help pet owners and their pets form quick ties. There are a ton of clever pet accessories that can enable you to continue your hectic lifestyle while also achieving all your pet goals. You can make sure that your pet is taken care of in all those capacities and more with applications that manage their health, smart feeders that track their diet, and toys that are intuitive for their delight.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Smart Pet Accessories Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.5% in 2031.

Global Smart Pet Accessories Market to surpass USD 33.6 billion by 2031 from USD 17.9 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The increased need for remote pet monitoring to improve pet safety, the expanding popularity of pet adoption, the rising cost of pet care, and the growing number of pet tech firms are all factors contributing to the market’s expansion. Moreover, the rising availability of luxury pet products and the demand for such products among millennial are some of the other factors anticipated to propel market growth. Other factors include growing advancements in the development of active health tracking, feeding, and monitoring devices for pets.



GLOBAL SMART PET ACCESSORIES MARKET: SEGMENTS

The Dog segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Pet, the global Smart Pet Accessories Market is fragmented into Dog, Cat, and Others. Over the course of the forecast, the Dog segment is anticipated to dominate the market. According to studies, dogs are easier to train, go potty outside, can defend you, and encourage an active lifestyle. Having a dog is preferable to having a cat because of all the advantages. And it is conceivable to love both while believing that one is superior to the other.

The Pet Doors segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Smart Pet Accessories Market is classified on the basis of Product Type into Pet Doors, Pet Feeders, Tracking Collars, Tracking Harness, Pet Housing, Pet Bedding Accessories, Grooming Products, Training, and Others. The pet doors segment is projected to generate a significant amount of market revenue and hold the highest market share over the forecast period. The market is further divided into three subgroups: microchip flaps, microchip doors, and connected doors. The linked doors segment is expected to experience the fastest revenue growth in the future.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Gaining Popularity of Pet Products and Emerging Market of Pet Toys

Growing Awareness for Smart Pet Accessories



Restraint

High Cost of Devices and Costly Maintenance



GLOBAL SMART PET ACCESSORIES MARKET:

Key Players

• Ancol Pet Products Limited

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Beeztees

• Cycle Dog

• Petmate (Doskocil Manufacturing Company Inc.)

• Ferplast S.p.A.

• Honest Pet Products

• Innovation Pet Inc.

• MidWest Homes for Pets

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• Petstages Inc.

• Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

• Rosewood Pet Products

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• Simply Fido LLC

• The Hartz Mountain Corporation

• Worldwise Inc.

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL SMART PET ACCESSORIES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Smart Pet Accessories Market Segments:

• By Pet

o Dog

o Cat

o Others

• By Product Type

o Pet Doors

o Pet Feeders

o Tracking Collars

o Tracking Harness

o Pet Housing

o Pet Bedding Accessories

o Grooming Products

o Training

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

o Specialist Retailers

o Factory Outlets

o Internet Sales

o Department Stores

o Others

• Smart Pet Accessories Market Dynamics

• Smart Pet Accessories Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



• Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465825/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________