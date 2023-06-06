New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bovine Lactoferrin Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Type, By Application, By Function and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465823/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Bovine lactoferrin is a protein present in human and cow milk. Lactoferrin is also found in fluids of eye, respiratory tract, nose, and intestine. Lactoferrin reduces the speed of bacteria by assisting them with nutrients. Lactoferrin even disrupts walls around bacteria and helps in the iron absorption into the physique from intestine. Lactoferrin in mother’s breast milk is said to protect infants against infections on consuming. The key players are focusing on introducing new cost effective and affordable products of bovine lactoferrin as it improves the body’s immunity which may support in the market growth.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Bovine Lactoferrin Market is expected to project a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Bovine Lactoferrin Market is expected to reach USD 2042.8 million, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period owing to the growing demand for dietary supplements and increasing demand and necessity of nutritional foods which is anticipated to boost the growth of bovine lactoferrin market. The trend of convenient feeding is increasing which has supported the key manufacturers of infant food to introduce nutrient-rich supplements to help the working moms globally. Lactoferrin has the capability to treat skin disorders and is administered in pharmaceutical & personal care items, anti-viral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory purposes.



BOVINE LACTOFERRIN MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Spray Dried Powder segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Bovine Lactoferrin Market is classified based on the Type into Freeze dried & milled, Spray Dried Powder. The Freeze dried & milled segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the antioxidant activity, improved quality of the end product, and high iron-binding capacity. The Spray Dried Powder segment dominate the market in the forecast period owing to its suitability for bulk application and the presence of several advantages like scalability, flexibility which are expected to boost the growth of the segment in the market.

Dietary supplements segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Bovine Lactoferrin Market is classified based on the Application into Dietary supplements, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Others. Infant Formula segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the presence of several clinical benefits of these products like growing immunity and digestion in infants. Dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the increasing awareness for healthy living by adopting healthy dietary habits which is expected to boost market growth.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Growing Incidence of Ulcers is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

High Cost of Products May Restrain the Growth of the Market

BOVINE LACTOFERRIN MARKET



Key Players Covered:

• FrieslandCampina DOMO

• Bega Cheese Ltd.

• MILEI GmbH

• Beston Global Food Company Ltd

• Glanbia Plc.

• Synlait Ltd.

• SAVENCIA SA

• Noumi Limited

• FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED

• Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.

• Ingredia

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



• Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465823/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________