Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Product, By Application, By End-Use and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) is also known as factor lX complex, which is a medicament created using blood clotting factors ll, lX, and X which helps in the treatment of bleeding disorders. Few versions of PCC even contain factor Vll. PCC is obtained from human plasma and contains concentrated coagulation factors. It is utilized to resolve and prevent bleeding in haemophilia B and is used in insufficiency of these components due to warfarin treatment etc. It is incorporated into the body using a syringe into vein. By administering through IV, PCC refillls the coagulation factors in the blood immediately.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market is expected to project a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market is expected to reach USD 2153.2 million, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period. Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) is anticipated to increase due to the presence of several clinical advantages over fresh frozen plasma (FPP). PCC take less volume and time to infuse compared with FPP and is efficient. PCC has no requirement for blood matching and thawing which increases the preference and demand for PCC market growth. The relaxation of government regulations and policies have created positive impact for the growth of the PCC market.



PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

3-Factor PCC segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market is classified based on the Product into 3-Factor PCC, 4-Factor PCC. The 4-factor segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the enhanced penetration of 4-factor PCC in developing countries and their efficacy for warfarin reversal which helped to boost the growth of the market. The government initiatives to reduce adverse events related to warfarin is anticipated to boost the growth of segment. The 3-factor segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of haemophilia and growing demand for plasma products which is expected to drive the segment growth.

Specialty clinics segment are expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market is classified based on the End-Use into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Specialty Clinics and Others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing preference for prothrombin complex concentrate, favourable government initiatives, and increased obtaining of plasma products. Specialty clinics segment is anticipated to grow in forecast period due to the growing surgeons and increasing number of privately-owned clinics.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Growing Haemophilia B Issues is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Advantages of Prothrombin Complex Concentrate May Boost the Market Growth



Restraint

High Procurement Cost May Restrain the Growth of the Market

PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATE MARKET



Key Players Covered:

• Octapharma AG

• Grifols S.A.

• Novo Nordisk

• CSL Behring GmbH

• Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

• China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

• Shire Plc

• Sanquin

• Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

.



