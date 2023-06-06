New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microelectromechanical Systems Market: By Type, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465821/?utm_source=GNW



Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems is a process technology that enables the production of minute integrated systems or devices, which combine electrical and mechanical components. MEMS can be made in sizes ranging from a few micrometers to millimeters using integrated circuit batch processing processes. These tools or systems are capable of microscale sensing, control, and actuation as well as macroscale effects generation. The wide variety of applications and industries that use MEMS devices also demonstrate the complexity of the technology. They are used in multiple systems in defense, medical, automotive, electronic, and other fields. MEMS, one of the most promising technologies for the twenty-first century has the potential to revolutionize both industrial and consumer products by fusing silicon-based microelectronics with micromachining technology.



The Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.2% in 2032.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) to surpass USD 105.5 billion by 2032 from USD 44.41 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32. The widespread use of MEMS in smartphones, the booming portable electronics market, the growing acceptance of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the solid demand in the automation sector all contribute to the Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market growth. Due to its low power consumption, compact size, and great precision, MEMS technology is used by sensor manufacturing businesses to create a variety of sensors. These manufacturers are creating new MEMS-based sensors for a range of uses in an effort to expand the Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market globally and also in specific regions.



MICROELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS (MEMS): SEGMENTS

The Sensors segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is categorized on the basis of Type into Sensors and Actuators. Sensors are further divided into Inertial, Pressure, Microphone, Environmental, and Optical. Actuators are also further classified as Optical, Inkjet Head, Microfluidics, and Radio Frequency. In terms of revenue, the sensors segment dominated the market in 2021, and it is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period as well. During the anticipated period, the inertial sensor type is anticipated to account for a large portion of the Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market. This rise is related to the expanding use of inertial sensors in automotive applications including electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), and anti-lock braking system.

The Automotive segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market is categorized on the basis of Application into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare, Telecommunications, and Industrial. Over the forecast period, the automotive segment is anticipated to hold a higher market share. The car industry has been much more electrified recently, which has greatly increased demand for various electric components. The automotive industry is undergoing a significant shift as a result of the growing demand for electric vehicles, which necessitates reducing the weight and improving the efficiency of new EVs.



Growing Use of IoT Devices, Higher Proliferation of Smartphones, and SC Packaging

Benefits Offered by MEMS Technology and Growing Applications in Automotive & Medical Industry



Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials and Lack of Standardization in Fabrication Process

• Robert Bosch GmbH

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Panasonic Corporation

• Canon Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• TE Connectivity Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.

• Broadcom Ltd.

• InvenSense Inc.

• Knowles Corporation

• Other Prominent Player



