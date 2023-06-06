New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dentures Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Type, By Usage, By End-Use, By Material, By Manufacturing Process and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465820/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Dentures are removable false teeth made of nylon, acrylic, metal etc. Dentures are generally used by elder population in cases of tooth decay, trauma, gum diseases, etc. Dentures are custom-made tools for an individual to replace gap of missing teeth which aid in maintaining the appearance and oral functions. Gaps present due to losing teeth can cause several problems which can be overcome by using complete dentures, or partial dentures. Dentures aid in preventing problems related to speech, while eating, by enhancing the appearance and for building confidence. Dentures fit exactly on the gums and exclude the problems caused by gaps.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Dentures Market is expected to project a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Dentures Market is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8% during forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of dental problems which may boost the growth of the market. Several advancements in technology related to manufacture of dentures have created scope for the use of of dentures. The upgradation due to CAD/CAM technology provide benefits to the dental laboratories. The increasing geriatric population who lost their natural teeth are expected to use dentures which may boost the growth of the market. Due to the increasing life expectancy, population pool with missing teeth are expected to use dentures and may aid in creating demand for dental prosthetics in the forecast period.



DENTURES MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Partial Dentures segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Dentures Market is classified based on the Type into Partial, Complete. Complete segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the regular complete dentures for the people with no teeth. Complete dentures are generally used by elder population, so the increasing geriatric population is expected to boost the demand for complete dentures market. The partial dentures segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Partial dentures are used for replacing a single tooth or a few teeth. Partial dentures are less expensive than complete dentures, can be set in a single day and even aid in restoring face appeal.

Fixed segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Dentures Market is classified based on the Usage into Fixed, Removable. Removable dentures segment dominated the market in 2021. Removable dentures are most commonly preferred prosthetic options due to their less invasive procedure and an affordable option to replace missing teeth. The Fixed dentures segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Fixed dentures are a one-time investment as the necessity of replacing is excluded and these are helpful in preventing bone loss due to the inessentiality of their constant removal



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Rise in Ageing Population is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Growing Dental Awareness is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

High Price of Dentures May Restrain the Market Growth

DENTURES MARKET



Key Players Covered:

• DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

• GC dental

• IvoclarVivadent AG

• COLTENE Holding AG

• Amann Girrbach AG

• Patterson Companies Inc.

• Argen Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Modern Dental Group Ltd.

• Danaher Corporation, Inc.

• Straumann Group

• Thommen Medical AG

• Align Technology, Inc.

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



