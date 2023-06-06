CE Brands Expands Its Ecosystem With the Launch Of Vitalist: A New Connected Health Ecosystem at the Nexus of Health and Technology

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT), is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its growth strategy. CE Brands is expanding its ecosystem of watches and wearables with the launch of Vitalist, a connected health brand that aims to revolutionize the way we approach health and wellness.



Building on the company’s history in developing smartwatches and smartwatch software, Vitalist is being launched as a connected health ecosystem, aiming to connect consumers' biometric data with blood and saliva biomarker data. The Vitalist ecosystem is being launched as a complementary expansion to the company’s existing smartwatch branding and operations. This expansion represents CE Brands' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and empowering individuals to achieve optimal well-being.

Kalvie Legat, CEO at CE Brands, describes the brand as a vibrant and innovative force in the intersection of health and technology. "Our vision is to provide biomarker and biometric analysis, along with personalized supplement interventions. Leveraging our expertise in the wearables and technology market, we aspire to create a world where individuals can effortlessly access everything they need to enhance their health and improve their lifestyle," said Mr. Legat.

Vitalist aims to expand the boundaries of a conventional wearable brand, offering more than just a superior app experience for data logging and goal-setting. The brand aspires to become the ultimate one-stop-shop for individuals seeking to optimize their health and well-being.

As an integral part of the Vitalist experience, the brand will integrate at-home health testing kits into its offering, delivered conveniently to individuals' doorsteps via in-app subscription purchase. This innovative approach will empower users to unlock their full health potential through comprehensive testing and data analysis. By combining data analytics technology, wearable hardware, and the biomarker health testing kits, Vitalist aims to help consumers gain deeper insight into how their daily activities affect their biomarkers, such as hormone and cholesterol levels.

CE Brands remains committed to its core values of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. With the introduction of Vitalist, the company aims to expand its position in the health and technology sectors. Through this expansion, CE Brands reinforces its dedication to creating products and services that enrich the lives of individuals and improve their overall well-being.

For more information, please visit www.cebrands.ca .

To be added to the CE Brands’ distribution list please register at www.cebrands.ca/investors .

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. specializes in developing products that transform the way people connect and live, working with brands they trust. By identifying key market opportunities and partnering with leading manufacturers and solution partners CE Brands is driving growth and innovation globally, with sales in over 70 countries.

