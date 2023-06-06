New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Age, By Type, By Dentist Type, By Product, By Material Type, By Duration, By Distribution Channel, By End-Use and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465819/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Clear aligners are a sequence of customized tight-fitting orthodontics helpful in rectifying disordered or crooked teeth. Clear aligners are virtually guarded, removable substitute to braces designed for increasing comfort and ease of patients. Clear aligners are invisible products helpful to correct orthodontic problems. Clear aligners apply certain force to control the movement of tooth. Clear aligners are prepared using sturdy plastic material to accustom an individual’s mouth. These are used to correct crossbites, underbites, overbites, malocclusions and several other oral flaws.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Clear Aligners Market is expected to project a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Clear Aligners Market is expected to reach USD 46.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during forecast period owing to the increasing patient population worrying with malocclusions and growing advancements in technology related to dntal treatment which is creating demand for customized clear aligners and is expected to boost the growth of the market. The prevalence of malocclusion, growing awareness regarding dental care, restorative dentistry etc. is driving the growth of clear aligners market.



CLEAR ALIGNERS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Teens segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Clear Aligners Market is classified based on the Age into Teens, Adults. Adults segment dominated the market in 2021. Most of the dental problems are generally prevalent amongst the adults resulting in improper dentofacial appearance, trouble of oral function, and mostly prone to trauma and periodontal disease. So, the preference for opting clear aligners by the adults has increased. Teens segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the prevalence of class I and class II malocclusions in teens, requiring the need to adopt clear aligners for the treatment is expected to boost the growth of market.

Polyurethane segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Clear Aligners Market is classified based on the Material Type into Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, Polyurethane, Poly vinyl Chloride, Others. Polyurethane segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the various benefits offered by polyurethane as a component of an aligner. Polyurethane can be employed in both hard and soft parts as it possesses several characteristics and can be utilized to create products which are strong that teeth can be aligned.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Aligners is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Rising Awareness Regarding the Product is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Increasing Market Players May Restrain the Market Growth

.

CLEAR ALIGNERS MARKET



Key Players Covered:

• Align Technology, Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Institut Straumann AG

• Envista

• SmileDirect Club

• Dentsply Sirona

• 3M

• Argen Corporation

• Angelalign Technology Inc.

• TP Orthodontics Inc

• Other Prominent Players

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)



• Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465819/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________