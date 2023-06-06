New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market: By Product Type ; By Application ; By Distribution Channel, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465818/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

The most prevalent sexually transmitted infection in the world is caused by the papillomaviridae family’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is divided into two categories, such as low-risk HPVs and high-risk HPVs, depending on the risk involved. Cervical and vaginal cancers are now well known to be caused by high-risk strains of the HPV virus. A double-stranded DNA tumour virus called the human papillomavirus promotes the growth of epithelial cells on the cutaneous and mucosal surfaces.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.4% in 2032.

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is expected to surpass USD 9.10 billion by 2032 from USD 2.99 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32. Rising demand for technologically sophisticated diagnostic procedures for screening cervical and vaginal cancers is one of the main factors anticipated to propel the market for human papillomavirus testing and Pap tests over the forecast period. The market for Pap tests and human papillomavirus testing is anticipated to be driven by a number of technological developments, such as the creation of human papillomavirus type 16 and the use of various molecular markers in screening techniques.



HPV TESTING AND PAP TEST MARKET: SEGMENTS

The pap test segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is categorized on the basis of Product Type into HPV test, Pap test and Co-test. Due to its extensive adoption in screening programs, the Pap test segment led the market for HPV testing and Pap tests in 2021. Further measures to raise public knowledge about Pap tests are anticipated to fuel the segment’s expansion. Initial screening using HPV tests aids in finding abnormal cells that could develop into cancer. This aids in the early detection of disease and enables medical professionals to choose from a variety of preventive and/or therapeutic measures. As a result, it is projected that the HPV testing market would expand over the forecast period.

The hospital segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is categorized on the basis of distribution channel into Hospitals and clinics, Diagnostic centers and Others. With an increase in patient load, pap test and HPV testing procedures will become more common in hospitals. Healthcare spending is rising as a result of an increased availability of cutting-edge equipment, the presence of skilled personnel, and a booming demand for relatively inexpensive diagnostic procedures. The availability of well-equipped assays and test kits for the detection of cervical and vaginal cancer in both public and private institutions, as well as the influx of numerous sophisticated technologies, will encourage the market’s expansion.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Development of new screening test kits and increasing cases of cervical cancer

Need for technological improvements and awareness campaigns is expected to surge demand



Restraint

Modifications to regulatory standards and high pricing is likely to hamper the Market Growth



HPV TESTING AND PAP TEST MARKET:

Key Players

• Arbor vita corporation

• Becton, Dickinson & Company

• Qiagen NV

• Diagcor Bioscience Incorporation Ltd.

• Enzo Biochem, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Hologic, Inc.

• Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd

• Seegene Inc

• Femasys Inc

• Other Prominent Players



HPV TESTING AND PAP TEST MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o HPV test

o Pap test

o Co-test

• By Application

o Cervical cancer

o Vaginal cancer

• By Distribution Channel

o Hospitals and clinics

o Diagnostic centers

o Others

o HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Dynamics

o HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Size

o Supply & Demand

o Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

o Competition & Companies Involved in the Market



