Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Oslo, 6 June 2023. The annual general meeting of Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta" or the "Company") will be held on 29 June 2023 at 15:00 Oslo time.

The general meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM, with no physical attendance for shareholders. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide in the attached calling notice and on the Company's website www.adevinta.com.

Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 28 June 2023 at 16:00 Oslo time.

One of the current shareholder elected board members has recently informed the Nomination Committee that the director will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting. Consequently, the Nomination Committee is working to propose a replacement, and is expected to issue its recommendation to the annual general meeting well ahead of the annual general meeting date.

All documents to be processed in the meeting are or will be available on the Company's website www.adevinta.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

