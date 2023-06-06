New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Diagnostic Technology, By Sample, By End User and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465816/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Lyme disease is occurred due to a bacterial infection by borrelia species. This is spread through the bite of infected ticks in humans. The symptoms of Lyme disease in infected patients are fever, skin rashes, depression & fatigue. Early detection of the disease may be treated with antibiotics. By prolonging the disease without treating it, results in heart, joint and CNS disorders and might become fatal. The diagnostics intended to trat the lyme disease are called Lyme disease diagnostics.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to project a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period. Increasing focus of governments towards well establishment of healthcare facilities, growing prevalence of Lyme disease and the emergence of new Lyme disease diagnostic tests are expected to drive the growth of the Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics market. Rising enthusiasm of key players towards Research & Development of Lyme disease diagnosis is expected to drive the growth of the market.



GLOBAL LYME DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Serological Test Segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market is classified based on the Diagnostic Technology into Serological Test (ELISA, Western Blot), Lymphocytic Transformation Test, Urine Antigen Testing, Immunofluorescent Staining, Nucleic acid Test and Others. Serological test segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the preference of this test to measures the antibodies in the later phase of illness after nucleic acid test and PCR test which are advantageous in assessing Lyme disease.

Hospital Segment is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market is classified based on the End User into Hospitals, Public/Private Laboratories, and Physicians Office. Hospital segment is expected to dominate the Lyme disease diagnostic market in the forecast period owing to the growing hospitals count with skilled professionals, availability of commercial diagnostic kits to identify Lyme disease easily and well-structured healthcare infrastructure which is expected to boost the market growth.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Increasing Patient Population is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Introduction of New Initiatives by the Government is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Lack of Disease Awareness May Hamper the Market Growth

GLOBAL LYME DISEASE DIAGNOSTICS MARKET



Key Players Covered:

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Oxford Immunotec Global PLC

• T2 Biosystems, Inc.

• Quidel Corporation

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Graphene Frontiers

• Diasorin S.p.A

• Trinity Biotech

• Quest Diagnostics

• Other Prominent Player

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the Lyme disease diagnostics market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the same over the forecast period owing to the increasing government initiatives for diagnosing and treating of several diseases. The focus to develop new strategies in order to prevent Lyme disease has increased aiming to reduce occurrence of disease in population. The increment in pervasiveness of common tick disease, resulted in creating demand for disease treatment, thereby resulting in driving the growth of Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market.



• Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465816/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________