ChatGPT Trailblazers Study 2023: How Startups Democratize Generative Artificial Intelligence

The phenomenal success of OpenAI's ChatGPT has created a buzz around Generative AI as the tech world's latest sensation. Startups are pushing the boundaries of this technology across text, code, image, video, and design applications.

'ChatGPT trailblazers' highlights the budding startup ecosystem in generative AI with a focus on their products and venture capital activity. The report draws on the publisher's Companies database and expert insights to demonstrate how these startups, in essence, are designing a vibrant, diverse playground for generative AI's explosive growth.



Scope

'ChatGPT Trailblazers - How Startups Democratize Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)' hones on the domain of generative AI and specifically focuses on 30 startups operating in this space.

The report delves into the dynamic application landscape of generative AI, highlighting generative AI solutions and their disruptive potential.

By providing valuable insights into this burgeoning field, the publisher's report aids industry stakeholders in identifying promising generative AI startups and understanding the implications of their technologies on various sectors

Reasons to Buy

Stay updated: The field of generative AI is rapidly evolving with game-changing innovations, notably from startups

Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions

Identify emerging applications: Identify different modalities and application areas of generative AI

Learn about products: Deep-dive into generative AI startups leveraging cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct generative AI products

Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in generative AI.

Key Topics Covered:



1. The rise of startups in generative AI



2. Major applications



3. Startups by application areas



4. Key startup profiles



5. Outlook



