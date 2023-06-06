Global Nematicides Market Size & Share to Surpass $2.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nematicides Market is valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

One of the key reasons propelling the growth of the Nematicides market is the rise in consumer desire for organic food products across the globe. The market is growing faster due to the rising trend of bio-nematicides brought on by the push for adopting sustainable agricultural methods. The increased focus on integrated pest management strategies and government funding for creating bio-Nematicides as alternatives to traditional synthetic pesticides further influences the market.

We forecast that the root-knot nematodes category in Nematicides market sales will account for more than 39% of the market share by 2030. Major nematode species, such as root-knot nematodes, affect production losses in high-value cash crops such as onion, winter wheat, tomato, and hot pepper.

Market Dynamics

Rising Consumer Demand for High-Value Crops is Driving Market Expansion

Nematicides' market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for high-value crops. Higher net returns per hectare than high-yielding winter rice are called high-value crops. Fruits, spices, hybrid maize, veggies, and potatoes are all included. Nematodes must be removed from different crops to meet export requirements, especially for high-value agricultural products. For example, the export demand for vegetables has surged by almost 20% in the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to the pre-COVID level, according to The Economic Times, an Indian daily (2019).

Advancement in Technology to Boost Market Expansion

Technological development has been a significant trend that is becoming more and more popular in the Nematicides industry. The knowledge that advances technology is known as technological advancement. Major Nematicides firms are concentrating on creating innovative technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, the new Nematicide and fungicide technology called TYMIRIUM, which is being developed for seed and soil applications, was launched in May 2020 by Syngenta, a Swiss-based agricultural business. In all key crops and regions, TYMIRIUM technology, based on the active ingredient cyclobutrifluram, offers long-term defense against various nematode pests and diseases.

Top Players in the Global Nematicides Market

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (U.S.)

Bionema (UK)

Vegalab SA (U.S.)

STK bio-ag technologies (Mexico)

Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

Koppert Biological Systems (EU)

Corteva (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

Certis USA LLC (U.S.)

Valent BioSciences LLC (U.S.)

Novozymes (Denmark)

BASF SE (U.S.)

IPL Biologicals Limited (India)

Terramera Inc. (Canada)

Khandelwal Bio Fertilizer (India)

Isagro (Italy)

Gowan Company (U.S.)

Parry America Inc. (U.S.)

Barrix Agro Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

BioWorks Inc. (U.S.)

Marrone Bio Innovations (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (India)

UPL (India)

Nufarm (Canada)

Bioline AgriSciences ltd (UK)

Biofa GmbH (Germany)

BioConsortia Inc. (U.S.)

McLaughlin Gormley King Company (U.S.)

W. Neudorff GmbH KG (Germany)

Top Trends in Global Nematicides Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Nematicides industry is its increased adoption in agriculture. Fumigants, carbamates, and organophosphate are the most frequently used Nematicides in agriculture. Fumigation is employing toxic gases to kill living things and manage pests. It functions either through contact or the respiratory system. This approach's main benefit is that it yields quick results. Agriculture frequently uses fumigants to manage worms, fungus, and weeds.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Nematicides industry is rising industry usage. Industrial Nematicides are used in various industries, including agriculture, the food and beverage industry, and the processing of wood and pulp. Because it works in direct contact with pests, carbamate is commonly utilised in the industrial sector. In contrast, other Nematicides, such as those based on organophosphates, are thought to be more hazardous to humans. Nematicides are also utilized in industrial settings for wastewater treatment, wood preservation, and water.



Top Report Findings

The Biological category controls most of the Nematicides market's revenue based on Type because more growers and farmers are using integrated pest management strategies and organic and sustainable agriculture methods.





Based on the Formulation, the Liquid category controls most of the Nematicides market's revenue. Due to the ease of use, convenience, and desire to prevent product waste or spoiling from contamination, farmers have a high demand for liquid Nematicide products.





Based on the Nematode Type, most of the Nematicides market's revenue is controlled by the Root-Knot Nematodes category In high-value crops like vegetables and fruits; they are employed to sanitize the soil and lower the possibility of yield loss owing to soil-borne pests.



Recent Developments in the Global Nematicides Market

March 2022: Following its successful field testing on maize and other significant crops, BioConsortia, Inc., a U.S.-based agricultural R&D business, announced the creation and registration of two novel Nematicides. The new product enhances crop production while controlling nematodes.

Following its successful field testing on maize and other significant crops, BioConsortia, Inc., a U.S.-based agricultural R&D business, announced the creation and registration of two novel Nematicides. The new product enhances crop production while controlling nematodes. May 2021: ADAMA Ltd., an Israeli manufacturer and distributor of crop protection products, purchased a 51% stake in Jiangsu Huifeng Bio Agriculture Co., Ltd's crop protection formulation and protection facilities. The acquisition is anticipated to increase ADAMA's commercial footprint in the Chinese crop protection market by giving it a controlling interest in one of China's leading crop protection producers.

Liquid Category of the Formulation Segment of the Global Nematicides Market Forecast to Generate a Huge Chunk of Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Formulation, the Nematicides market is divided into Granular, Liquid and Other Formulation.

It is expected that the Liquid segment will dominate the market for Nematicides. Farmers worldwide strongly demand liquid nematode control products since they are simple to use, easy to apply, and prevent product waste or spoiling from contamination. They can be poisonous to beneficial organisms, yet they are excellent in nematode control in the soil.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Granular category will be the fastest growing category in the Nematicides market due to the product's relatively lengthy shelf life and ease of storage and transportation. They are incorporated into the soil either manually or mechanically. They might not offer rapid control, but they can be useful in keeping nematodes under control for longer.

North America Region Anticipated to Contribute a Considerable Amount in terms of Revenue in the Projected Period

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. The need to produce crops with higher yields and quality, the shrinking amount of arable land, and consumer understanding of how to use certain products to produce high-quality yields all contribute to the expansion of the North American market. Due to the increased interest in organic farming and foods, the need for bioNematicides is also increasing.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Nematicides market because more high-value commodities like fruits and vegetables are being grown. As a result, many well-known market companies active on the international market are growing their operations in the area. As an illustration, Bayer Crop Science AG announced the introduction of Nematicide for Australia in 2019. The solution will aid farmers in nematode control on plants.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Nematicides Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Nematicides Market Segmentation

By Type

Chemical

Biological

By Formulation

Granular

Liquid

Other Formulation



By Nematode Type

Root-Knot Nematodes

Cyst Nematodes

Lesion Nematodes

Other Nematodes Types (Stubby-Root Nematodes and Stem Nematodes)

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2.4 Billion CAGR 4.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Bionema, Vegalab SA, STK bio-ag technologies, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Koppert Biological Systems, Corteva, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, Certis USA LLC, Valent BioSciences LLC, Novozymes, BASF SE, IPL Biologicals Limited, Terramera Inc., Khandelwal Bio Fertilizer, Isagro, Gowan Company, Parry America Inc., Barrix Agro Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations, FMC Corporation, UPL, Nufarm, Bioline AgriSciences Ltd., Biofa GmbH, BioConsortia Inc., McLaughlin Gormley King Company, W. Neudorff GmbH KG Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/nematicides-market-2122/request-sample

