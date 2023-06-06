New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Warehouse as a Service Market: By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Organizational Size, By Industry Vertical, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465814/?utm_source=GNW



DWaaS or Data warehousing as a service is an outsourcing model wherein, a service provider manages and configures the software and hardware resources required for a data warehouse, while the client supplies the data and pays for the managed service. DWaaS allows organizations to avoid spending money up front to create an on-premises data warehouse or worry about setting up and managing the necessary hardware and software. The benefits of DWaaS include improving ease of use, especially for proof of concepts and removing the responsibilities associated with new release management. The data warehouse is then made available to the customer by the service provider over the Internet through application programming interfaces (APIs).



Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 22.2% by 2031

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market to surpass USD 24.5 billion by 2031 from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 22.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Factors such as the growing interests of the companies to understand the available information regarding business process, products, customers and services to grab new business opportunities and the growing demand for low latency and high-speed analytics are positively impacting the market. Moreover, in the past years, due to rising concerns on data manageability and increasing complexity, data warehousing has attracted significant interest in real-life applications, especially in finance, business, healthcare, and other industries.



The Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Type, the global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market is fragmented into Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW), and Operational Data Store (ODS). The EDW dominated the market since it provides a centralized approach to data organization and representation, as well as decision support services across the enterprise. Data and access can be categorized and accessed s per divisions with these solutions. The capability to access data easily and offer actionable and usable information is offered by a cloud data warehouse. These solutions collect the data in a one single location, examine huge data sets, and make them speedily accessible as required.

The Fraud Detection and Threat Management segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market is classified on the basis of application into Fraud Detection and Threat Management, Supply Chain Management, Risk and Compliance Management, and Others. Two of the most serious issues that firms confront are fraud detection and threat prevention. Large organisations have used a number of solutions to secure corporate data against assaults. The company’s data warehouse houses the organization’s most important and well-organized data. As a result, the adoption of cost-effective, cloud-based solutions is projected to fuel demand for fraud detection in the data warehouse as a service market.



Drivers

The Rising Need for Data Warehouses in Cloud-Based Deployment

Growing Adoption of DWaaS and Improvements in the System



Restraint

Increasing Concern for Security and Privacy of Data



Key Players

• Amazon Web Service, Inc

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Google LLC

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Snowflake Inc.

• Micro Focus Inc

• Teradata Corporation

• Cloudera, Inc.



• By Type

o Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW)

o Operational Data Store (ODS)

• By Deployment Mode

o Public

o Private

• By Application

o Fraud Detection and Threat Management

o Supply Chain Management

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Others

• By Organizational Size

o Small & Medium Enterprise

o Large Enterprise

• By Industry Vertical

o BFSI

o Energy and Utilities

o Government and Public Sector

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o IT and ITeS

o Manufacturing

o Media and Entertainment

o Retail and Consumer Goods

o Telecommunications

o Others

• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Dynamics

• Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



