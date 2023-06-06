Flexera Launches Flexera One Select for IBM

ITASCA, Ill., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced that it is launching Flexera One Select for IBM, a precision edition of Flexera One IT Asset Management (ITAM) designed to simplify and automate IBM-only license reporting. Flexera’s relationship with IBM aims to enhance the customer experience for license consumption reporting with technology intelligence that drives action. Flexera One Select for IBM is an approved alternative to the IBM License Metric Tool (ILMT) and integrates with IBM License Service to track IBM Cloud Pak consumption.



IBM Authorized Service Providers (IASP) are responding favorably:

“The market demand is growing for improved license consumption reporting and Flexera One Select for IBM helps address these demands,” said Michael Adams, Managing Director with KPMG’s CIO Advisory (CIOA) practice. “It provides a useful entry point for IBM customers who want to address IBM license reporting requirements, then expand their ITAM initiatives to optimize their license position across all vendors.”



“The release Flexera One Select for IBM addresses a big need that Anglepoint sees in today’s market: an ever-evolving state of change across our customers’ license visibility and reporting requirements,” said Ron Brill, Chairman, Anglepoint. "Hybrid IT environments make it difficult to track and manage IBM license consumption. Customers want a single pane of glass—not separate tools—to manage deployments, whether on-premises, cloud, SaaS, or for containerized workloads.”



“Flexera saves larger enterprises millions of dollars through software license optimization for major software vendors including IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and many others,” said Cyndi Tackett, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Flexera. “With Flexera One Select for IBM, we give industry-leading insights into IBM software consumption to help streamline and optimize license reporting, at a time when frequently changing customer environments can be quite costly for enterprises.”

Flexera One Select for IBM offers features including:

Definitive technology resource data: Flexera One Select for IBM offers clear visibility and insight into IBM software consumption. It discovers, identifies and normalizes IBM products, including IBM bundles.



Flexera One Select for IBM offers clear visibility and insight into IBM software consumption. It discovers, identifies and normalizes IBM products, including IBM bundles. Consumption intelligence: Flexera One Select for IBM empowers enterprises to comply with IBM sub-capacity reporting requirements. Flexera One Select for IBM provides product normalization with ILMT and IBM License Service and provides high water mark and sub-capacity license positions.



Flexera One Select for IBM empowers enterprises to comply with IBM sub-capacity reporting requirements. Flexera One Select for IBM provides product normalization with ILMT and IBM License Service and provides high water mark and sub-capacity license positions. IBM software reporting: Flexera One Select for IBM is a modern, SaaS-based platform that, once implemented, automatically reports on peak and current consumption of IBM software. Flexera One Select for IBM enables customers to report an effective license consumption of IBM products that have been purchased and deployed.



