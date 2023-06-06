COMPASS Pathways' key patents upheld by the US Patent and Trademark Office

PTAB rejects two requests for rehearing of the USPTO's decision denying institution of post-grant review (PGR) of U.S. patent numbers 10,947,257 (‘257 Patent) and 10,954,259 (‘259 Patent).





In June 2022, the PTAB denied institution of the PGRs finding the challenger failed to establish that any of the claims of ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent are unpatentable.



LONDON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced today that the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) reaffirmed decisions to uphold ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent, key patents covering COMP360 crystalline psilocybin polymorph A, the polymorph being used in the Company’s phase 3 clinical trials. The decision can be found on the USPTO website at: https://developer.uspto.gov/ptab-web/#/search/documents?proceedingNumber=PGR2022-00018.

Kabir Nath, COMPASS Pathways Chief Executive Officer, stated, “COMPASS is pleased with the PTAB’s decision to uphold two important US patents covering the Company’s crystalline psilocybin polymorph A. Patents are a key element of our overall commercial protection of COMP360, which is central to our work in developing innovative treatments for therapeutic areas of significant unmet medical need, including our lead program in treatment-resistant depression.”

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single high dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa. COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “objective”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “contemplate”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, COMPASS’s business strategy and goals, its ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights covering investigational COMP360 psilocybin and any future products; the safety or efficacy of its investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, including for treatment of TRD, anorexia nervosa, and PTSD, and COMPASS’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain regulatory approval for its COMP360 psilocybin therapy or any future products and its commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategy. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS’s control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: clinical development is lengthy and outcomes are uncertain, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful; establishing, maintaining, defending and enforcing our patents and other intellectual property rights covering our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy may be challenging and costly and our efforts to protect our patents and other intellectual property rights may be unsuccessful; our efforts to commercialize and to obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if approved, may be unsuccessful; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in COMPASS’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) , which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS’s current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324