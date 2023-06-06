Certell’s Poptential™ Provides Teachers Free Lessons on Slavery to Commemorate Juneteenth

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poptential™, a family of free social studies course packages from Certell, provides rich content to teach the history leading up to Juneteenth, a national holiday on June 19, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Click to tweet.



“Although celebrated since 1865, Juneteenth was made a Federal holiday in 2021,” said Julie Smitherman, a former social studies teacher and director of content at Certell, Inc. “There are many lessons that can be learned from slavery and its abolishment, and this history is an important way to reflect on the Juneteenth holiday.”

Poptential’s American History Volume I features bell ringers, mini-lessons, and multimedia content to engage and teach students about the history surrounding the fight to end slavery, including the Emancipation Proclamation, the Thirteenth Amendment and how African American soldiers enlisted and fought valiantly to abolish slavery during the Civil War. Lessons include:

Celebrating Freedom: The Poptential June 19 bell ringer celebrates Juneteenth and includes a Ted-Ed video highlighting the history behind the Juneteenth holiday, from the Emancipation Proclamation issued on January 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln to the official abolishment of slavery when the Thirteenth Amendment was ratified on December 18, 1865.

Abolishing Slavery and Indentured Servitude: The Poptential December 18 bell ringer showcases the long and uneven history of the abolishment of slavery, from the Emancipation Proclamation that freed slaves in rebel states in 1863 to the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865 that also prohibited indentured servitude for immigrants who exchanged their labor for a new life in America. This video clip in the bell ringer provides a look into the history of indentured servants.

Enlisting for Freedom: The Civil War was started when the Confederate States of America attempted to leave the Union to retain their right to a slavery-based economy. Many African American men enlisted in the Union Army to fight to end slavery. This is illustrated with several clips from the movie Glory, which details the 54th Infantry Regiment, the Union Army’s first all-black volunteer regiment. These clips show the enlistment of black soldiers and the heroism of those soldiers in the face of casualties.

Sherman’s Advance: General William Tecumseh Sherman, a Civil War general and major architect of modern warfare, led Union forces on a march across the Confederate states from Atlanta to Savannah, destroying farms and infrastructure along the way. Thousands of slaves were freed, and Sherman ordered that these slaves be given “40 acres and a mule” as payment for their years of slavery. This video clip of The Band performing their song “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” is a heartbreaking lyrical depiction of the war, the devastation of the South, and its ultimate defeat.

Poptential course packages include everything instructors need to teach a subject, including lessons, e-books, bell ringers, quizzes, and tests. The lessons use a variety of pop culture media to illustrate concepts, including those taken from sitcoms, movies, animations, cartoons, late-night shows, and other sources. The curriculum is standards-based and developed by teachers.

Poptential is available via a digital platform that allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments. Course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics are available free at www.poptential.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 100,000 users from throughout the United States have signed up for Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses. Certell course packages have won a number of awards, including EdTech Digest Awards for Curriculum and Instruction Solution, Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, Tech Edvocate Awards, Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators, and Civvys Awards. More information is available at poptential.org.

