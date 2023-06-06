Hain Celestial to Participate in June 2023 Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, or the “Company”), a leading global organic and natural products company providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today announced that the Company is participating in the following June conferences:



June 13, 2023: Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference: The Company is hosting a fireside chat discussion at 10:15 AM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on Hain Celestial’s website at www.hain.com under Investor Relations and the Press & Events section.

June 20-21, 2023: Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket: The Company will be participating in investor meetings throughout both days of the event.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Boulder, CO with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

Investor Contact:

Alexis Tessier

investor.relations@hain.com

Media Contact:

Jen Davis

Jen.Davis@hain.com