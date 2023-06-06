Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Supports International NASH Day on June 8

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced its support for the sixth International NASH Day, taking place on June 8, 2023.



Led by the Global Liver Institute (GLI) in partnership with patient groups and non-profit organizations across the globe, International NASH Day is a public education campaign launched in June 2018 to raise visibility and urgency around fatty liver disease and its more advanced form, NASH. The day includes community events and health screenings, educational briefings, media outreach, and social media campaigns globally.

Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “Madrigal is proud to support International NASH Day, and we would like to extend our thanks to the patient advocates who are working to improve awareness and understanding of the disease. We are committed to partnering with the NASH community to help ensure that the education and support available to patients keeps pace with the growing momentum in NASH research and drug development.”

Becky Taub, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and President of Research & Development at Madrigal added, “This year’s theme for International NASH Day – ‘Step Up for NASH’ – is a fitting call-to-action that captures the spirit of this critical time for patients, healthcare providers and the biopharma companies working to introduce treatments for the disease. It also sends an important message about exercise and healthy lifestyle, which are a central part of NASH patient care. The Madrigal team looks forward to participating in International NASH Day and joining patients and providers across the globe to ‘Step Up for NASH.’”

International NASH Day is the premier, international education campaign that occurs annually to raise visibility and urgency around the impact of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its more advanced form, NASH, on communities across the globe. An informed worldwide community is essential to reduce the global prevalence of fatty liver disease, which can advance dangerously if left undetected. This event convenes physicians, advocates, and other experts to share the latest insights on how to prevent, diagnose, and manage fatty liver disease relevant to their local communities.

Tony Villiotti, Founder of NASH kNOWledge, stated, “The Villiotti family founded NASH kNOWledge a little over five years ago as I was recovering from my liver transplant. Like far too many patients with this disease, my NASH progressed all the way to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma before I knew I had a serious liver problem. Awareness is improving thanks to initiatives like International NASH Day, but we still have a long way to go, and our team at NASH kNOWledge won’t stop until we reach the estimated 90% of patients with NASH who remain undiagnosed.”

Donna Cryer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Liver Institute, stated, “A resounding call-to-action is being issued under this year's theme, ‘Step Up for NASH.’ At this pivotal moment, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the advocates, community champions, healthcare providers, researchers, and industry supporters who are all tirelessly working to improve awareness and understanding of this debilitating disease. We stand firm in our commitment to collaborate with the NASH community, ensuring that education and support for patients progress in tandem with innovations in treatment and noninvasive testing.”

New NASH Disease Education Campaign for Patients

Madrigal has launched a new disease education campaign and website for patients called “Taking on Fatty Liver and NASH.” The TakingOnFattyLiver.com website is designed to educate, inform, and inspire people with at-risk NASH to find the right care team, understand their risk, and manage their liver health. It provides information about NASH disease progression, noninvasive testing options and community resources from patient advocacy groups.

Taking on Fatty Liver and NASH complements the NASH Explored disease education campaign for healthcare providers, and reflects Madrigal’s efforts to support better conversations between patients and physicians about at-risk NASH.

Partnerships to Support NASH Education

Madrigal continues to expand its community partnerships to improve NASH education and support for patients.

In addition to grants supporting patient education, Madrigal has provided grant support for independent Continuing Medical Education (CME) initiatives, including multiple live events at major hepatology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and managed care medical conferences. Madrigal’s investment in CME also includes virtual programming available through Medscape for primary care and advanced practice providers. These programs outline noninvasive strategies to identify patients with at-risk NASH.

About NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a more advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In the United States, NAFLD is estimated to affect approximately 25% of the population, and approximately 25% of those will progress from NAFLD to NASH.

NASH is a leading cause of liver related mortality and an increasing burden on healthcare systems globally. Additionally, patients with NASH, especially those with more advanced metabolic risk factors (hypertension, concomitant type 2 diabetes), are at increased risk for adverse cardiovascular events and increased morbidity and mortality.

Once NASH progresses to significant liver fibrosis (stages F2 and F3) the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically. NASH is rapidly becoming the leading cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies available for the treatment of NASH.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on Madrigal’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it, but are subject to factors beyond its control. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and the risks of obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Madrigal undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Please refer to Madrigal’s submissions filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for more detailed information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Madrigal specifically discusses these risks and uncertainties in greater detail in the section appearing in Part I, Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as amended and as updated from time to time by Madrigal’s other filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact

Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contacts

Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com