RAYMOND NAMED TO FORBES’ AMERICA’S BEST MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS LIST FOR 3rd CONSECUTIVE YEAR

GREENE, New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For three consecutive years, Forbes has been honoring The Raymond Corporation as one of America’s best midsize employers from the engineering and manufacturing sector. The list recognizes employers from among 500 companies, based on an independent survey and polling of an anonymous group of employees.

“This recognition is the result of all our Raymond associates working together to build on our successful 100-year history,” said Steve VanNostrand, executive vice president, The Raymond Corporation. “We are all very proud of this award and are committed to continuously improving career opportunities, recognition and our associate experience.”

Forbes determined the list of best midsize employers in partnership with Statistica, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Statistica surveyed 45,000 Americans working for businesses with more than 1,000 employees to determine the list for midsize employers. Statistica collected anonymous responses through a survey that asked employees how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others; and gave respondents the opportunity to nominate organizations other than their own, as well as identify organizations they would not recommend to others.

VanNostrand said: “Raymond’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and supporting the advancement of our people and processes is the driving force behind our success in manufacturing and engineering. By prioritizing people development, we are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences and achieve excellence in all aspects of our business.”

The Raymond Corporation is hiring for more than 200 manufacturing positions on the first, second and third shifts, as well as for a number of engineering disciplines including, software, electrical, quality, research and more. Weekly on-site interviews are being held at its Greene, New York, and Muscatine, Iowa, locations, along with in-person and virtual job fairs held in June 2023. For more details about open positions and the job fairs, visit https://careers.raymondcorp.com/.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

