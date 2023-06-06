James Collins is Appointed Chairperson of the Board for Vestaron

RTP, North Carolina, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

June 6, 2023 – (RTP, North Carolina) – Vestaron Corporation is proud to announce that James C. Collins Jr., former CEO of Corteva, has been appointed chairperson of the board following a vote of members at the May board meeting.

Collins joined the Vestaron board in January 2023, bringing more than 35 years of experience in the agriculture and food industries across operations, sales, marketing, business development, and corporate leadership. Collins led the creation, spinout, and launch of Corteva Agriscience from the merger of Dow AgroSciences and DuPont. He was previously Chief Operating Officer for the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and prior to the DowDuPont merger, served as Executive Vice President for DuPont agriculture segments, including DuPont Crop Protection and Pioneer. Collins is also a member of ADM’s board of directors serving on sustainability and compensation committees.

“Jim brings unrivaled knowledge and expertise in guiding the crop protection sector towards a bold new era of innovation and sustainability,” says Anna Rath, CEO of Vestaron. “His insights and first-hand experience launching the industry’s last broad-spectrum nerve and muscular mode of action insecticide prior to Spear® are invaluable as Vestaron positions for dynamic growth as a market-first provider of biopesticide technologies that are helping growers regain control of costly pest damage.”

“I’m excited to take a leadership position on the Vestaron board as the organization takes a major leap forward in providing powerful new crop protection solutions to benefit growers and the greater agri-food system. Vestaron’s commitment to harness nature’s untapped potential to create safe and sustainable innovations aligns with both my passion and career-long focus on improving the resiliency of agriculture and our food systems,” says Collins. “I continue to be impressed with Vestaron’s leadership team and their execution and believe wholeheartedly in the mission and potential of the organization.”

An active supporter of industry initiatives, Collins has served on the board of directors for CropLife International and Longwood Gardens and is a Champion of the Crop Trust's Food Forever Initiative. A supporter of youth development, Collins has also served on the National 4‑H Council Board and University of Tennessee Lone Oaks Farm Advisory Council. He was awarded an honorary American FFA Degree for his efforts to promote agriculture education among youth in the U.S. Collins was also a member of the Business Round Table, serving in the Special Committee on Equity and Racial Justice, Climate Policy and Trade Committees.

To learn more about Vestaron’s board and leadership team, visit https://www.vestaron.com/about-us/.

Vestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection. We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective and sustainable peptide-based biopesticides that address proven neuromuscular targets. Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, pollinators and other beneficials, and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020, and Best New Biologic Product in the 2021 Crop Science Awards.

