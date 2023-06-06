Ceridian Appoints Sam Alkharrat as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced the appointment of Sam Alkharrat as EVP and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reporting directly into Steve Holdridge, President of Customer and Revenue Operations.



Leading the global revenue organization, Alkharrat will have responsibilities for fostering existing and prospective customer relationships globally in addition to ensuring the efficiency and alignment of revenue-generating operations. As a trusted advisor, he will also nurture relationships with Ceridian’s global and regional systems integrators and other strategic business partners. A critical aspect of his role will be delivering Ceridian’s market-leading Dayforce platform to customers across Ceridian’s global footprint, which includes the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ).

Alkharrat is a widely respected industry veteran, recognized for his experience in go-to-market strategies and global revenue operations as an executive, entrepreneur, board member, startup adviser, and investor. He has a deep understanding of enterprise technology, with expertise building and nurturing high-performance cultures in roles including SVP of Worldwide Sales at VMWare, President and CRO at C3 AI, as well as leadership positions at SAP and Cisco Systems. In addition, Alkharrat most recently served as Chief Partner Officer at Workday where he led company-wide transformation for the global partners business.

“Sam is a transformational growth leader with a proven track record for operational excellence, and I’m thrilled that he’s joining our team at such a pivotal growth moment for Ceridian,” said Steve Holdridge, President, Customer and Revenue Operations, Ceridian. “Under Sam’s leadership, we’ll further capitalize on our industry momentum by continuing to deliver quantifiable value to our customers through Dayforce, while driving expansion opportunities for the business.”

“The need for transformative HCM technology that delivers true value – to both organizations and their employees – has never been greater,” said Sam Alkharrat, EVP and CRO, Ceridian. “Ceridian’s roster of globally-recognized customers, its trailblazing leaders, and its award-winning innovations have set a high bar. I’m excited to join the Ceridian team as we continue to make work life better.”

