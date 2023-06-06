Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Prepares to Offer World-Class Swim Lessons in Seaside City of Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Mesa, Ariz., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the world’s largest swim school franchise, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. As the brand’s third location in Saudi Arabia, Aqua-Tots Al Safa, will be conveniently located at King Saud St., Al Safa District, and will welcome students as soon as July 2023.

Aqua-Tots Al Safa is owned and operated by franchisees Bader Al Saud and Mohammad Al Sharyoufi who also own locations in Al Malqa and Al Manar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both owners are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable learning environment for children of all ages in the Al Safa community.

"We are thrilled to bring Aqua-Tots Swim Schools to Al Safa and contribute to the water safety and swimming education of our local residents," said Al Saud. "With our experienced instructors, state-of-the-art facilities, and comprehensive curriculum, we hope to foster a love for swimming while ensuring our students acquire essential life-saving skills."

Aqua-Tots Al Safa will feature a spacious facility spanning over 7,534 square feet. The school will be open Saturday through Thursday, offering flexible scheduling options to accommodate the busy lives of families in the community.

Located in close proximity to the Persian Gulf, Aqua-Tots Al Safa will feature the proven Aqua-Tots curriculum to teach children of all abilities how to swim safely. The school will offer a wide range of classes to cater to the specific needs and goals of each student. This includes group, semi-private and private lessons, as well as the Special Needs Aquatic Program, Fast Track, Swim Club and Swim Team.

Since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has served as the leader in swim instruction, offering proven swim curriculum for children as early as four months old. With more than 135 locations in 14 countries, the opening of Aqua-Tots Al Safa will mark another milestone in Aqua-Tots Swim Schools' mission to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Al Safa, including enrollment details and class schedules, please visit aquatots.com/al-safa.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

