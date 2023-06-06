CTERA Doubles Down on The Channel, Launches Global Partner Program

New York, NY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, today announced its new global partner program, designed to empower resellers, managed service providers and system integrators to become trusted advisors in secure multi-cloud data management.

The CTERA Partner Program educates, rewards and recognizes skilled channel partners based on their level of activities. The program is comprised of three tiers: Elite, Premier and Select, all designed to guarantee that partners have access to a full set of resources, tools, and support during and after the sales cycle. The program balances competency-based requirements with tangible benefits and enhanced incentives to drive a recurring revenue continuum.

“It is exciting to see CTERA investing more in its partner ecosystem. Since World Wide Technology (WWT) and CTERA started working together some eleven years ago, we’ve seen logarithmic growth and interest in providing customers with edge to cloud data services,” said Rich Harper, Senior Technology Solution Architect – Object Storage Lead, WWT. “CTERA has always been a valued partner and there to support us through all the cycles of the sales process. We are pleased that our efforts and successes have been recognized through joining the CTERA Partner Program as an Elite Partner. We are confident that we’ll continue to grow this business together.”

“CTERA has been focused on partners from Day 1. By creating the right framework for partners, CTERA encourages us to develop our expertise around its enterprise file services solutions,” said Didier Delhoste, CEO, Cheops. “The CTERA Partner Program recognizes our efforts, commitment, and performance, which shows how vested CTERA is in its partners, and the importance it places on us being the extension arm of providing these innovative solutions to the marketplace.”

“Our new partner program represents a more streamlined and enhanced approach to connecting with our partners, ensuring that we are meeting their needs, and doing all we can to make certain CTERA is an integral part of their portfolio,” said Michael Amselem, CRO, CTERA. “This program is built for supporting our current partners’ continued growth, while attracting additional new business.”

