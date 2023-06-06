JumpCloud Announces Brad Mirkovich as Chief Revenue Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today named Brad Mirkovich as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) replacing Kevin Biggs, who is retiring at the end of the month. Mirkovich will head the company’s customer-facing teams to define and execute a strategy to grow revenue, including growing a best-in-class sales team, defining multiple routes to market, expanding channels, and deeply engaging with JumpCloud customers through the Success and Services organizations.



With over 25 years in the technology market in executive sales and general management roles, Mirkovich brings an impressive record of scaling revenue in high-growth technology markets. Prior to joining JumpCloud, Mirkovich led the go-to-market organization as CRO at Businessolver and held executive sales and general management positions at several category leading companies: Conga (acquired by Thoma Bravo), Accolade, Glassdoor (acquired by Indeed), Concur (acquired by SAP), Witness Systems (acquired by Verint Systems), Taleo (acquired by Oracle), Selectica, and PTC. During this time, he helped multiple companies scale up to new efficiencies that improved their bottom line while creating great customer experiences.

“I am excited to join JumpCloud as it continues to grow its team, culture, and revenue,” said Mirkovich. “As seen with the recent Google partnership announcement , we have multiple distribution opportunities through partner, reseller, and direct channels to increase our footprint and market share around the world. I look forward to leveraging my past experience to scale our distribution and service organizations to support the next expansion of growth at the company.”

“Brad’s vast experience building and leading global, highly scalable software sales organizations at several category leading companies will be valuable as JumpCloud sees increased international demand and an expanding partner network,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. “The entire team is looking forward to working with Brad to continue to expand the open directory platform, providing enterprise-level identity management with a comprehensive solution that makes it easier for businesses to securely manage users’ identity, devices, and access. I also want to say thank you and farewell to JumpCloud’s current CRO Kevin Biggs, who is retiring at the end of Q2. Over the last 2.5 years, Kevin has been instrumental in helping JumpCloud scale into a global organization. I want to sincerely thank Kevin for his incredible leadership and friendship–and we wish him the best.”

“I’d like to thank Rajat and the entire JumpCloud team for what has been a highlight of my career,” said Biggs. “I'm excited about the future of the company and could not be more pleased to see someone of Brad's caliber leading the next phase of growth."

A graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, Mirkovich also studied at the University of Melbourne in Australia. He spent five years working overseas with executive positions in London and Amsterdam.

Visit the JumpCloud website to learn more about JumpCloud and its open directory platform.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

