Shareholder Loyalty Pioneer TiiCKER Takes Center Stage in Chicago at Two National Conferences: Loyalty Event CRMC and National Investor Relations Institute Annual Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world's first verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, is proud to announce its participation as a Sponsoring Partner at this week’s National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) annual conference, the largest gathering of investor relations executives in the world. The conference will be held June 6-8, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.



TiiCKER will be at Booth #3 for the entirety of the conference, establishing a central hub for attendees and industry leaders to explore why retail shareholders, an audience that was unreachable and unquantifiable by investor relations departments before TiiCKER, holds significant untapped potential for driving business success. The company plans to hold interactive activations at the booth and a private client and prospect event in the Chicago Harbor to showcase the measurable outcomes of directly connecting with retail investors, and how uniquely tailored perks programs allow companies to reap the long-term benefits of shareholder loyalty.

“We’re thrilled to be back at NIRI and sponsoring the Annual Conference as more and more public companies explore how to connect with and grow their retail investor audience,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER and a 25-year veteran of investor relations and consumer marketing. “We have noticed a significant shift in the investor relations landscape as professionals are increasingly recognizing the undeniable value of retail shareholders while embracing the potential of shareholder perks as a tool to cultivate loyalty and engagement. In fact, in the last three years since TiiCKER came on the scene, we have seen a 300% increase in the number of companies offering shareholder perks, and we expect to come away with many more shareholder loyalty converts this week.”

The NIRI Annual Conference is one of the world’s largest gatherings of investor relations professionals, providing a platform for networking, thought leadership, and discussion around emerging trends and best practices in the field. TiiCKER’s sponsorship of the event underscores its dedication to the growth and advancement of the investor relations industry.

TiiCKER also will be at the CRMC 2023 conference, taking place June 7-9 in Chicago as a gathering focused on marketing innovation, customer loyalty and consumer engagement. TiiCKER introduced shareholder loyalty to this audience for the first time in 2022, and will be returning to connect in-person with loyalty and marketing executives about the large and lucrative opportunity in their shareholder base and in broader direct-to-shareholder marketing.

“These overlapping conferences in Chicago are a perfect illustration of the possibility that exists with retail investors – all of whom are consumers and loyalty members AND investors. Yet, despite the size and scale of this demographic representing 130 million Americans with stock holdings of over $20 trillion, they’ve been orphaned by investor relations officers and CMOs alike, until TiiCKER,” said Sarah Smith, TiiCKER Chief Growth Officer and former IR, marketing and sponsorship sales executive. “It’s our own World Championship week for TiiCKER with these conferences, and we’re expecting to light up the scoreboard.”

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKERPerks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

