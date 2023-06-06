New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Seating Market: By Aircraft Type, By Component & Material, By Fit, By Seating Class, By Seat Type, By Crew Seats, By End User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465813/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Aircraft seat is a seat in an airliner allotted for passengers during the flight duration. These seats are arranged in rows all across the plane’s assembly. Aircraft seats are present to comfort the needs of passengers with additional features like recliner seats etc. The seats are made up of foams, framework, electrical fittings, effectors etc. that are fire-resistant, portable, light weight, powerful and long-lasting. Seat elements like seat covers and foams are made with materials like nylon, silicon, polyethylene, artificial leathers etc. Most of the long journey airlines have personal video screens as part of the in-flight entertainment.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Aircraft Seating Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.3% in 2032.

Global Aircraft Seating market is expected to exceed beyond 10.3 billion USD by 2032 from 5.27 billion USD in 2021, increasing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2032 owing to the increasing demand for installing seats with IFEC systems, their maintenance and retrofitting of the previous existing seats. The rising production of aircraft is also expected to boost the market growth. The shift in leaning towards providing improved facilities and comfort to the passenger are few factors expected to offer growth opportunities for market.



GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SEATING MARKET: SEGMENTS

Economy Class segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period

Global Aircraft Seating market is classified based on the Seating Class into Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, First Class and Business Class. Economy Class segment is dominating the market with the largest market share owing to the rising demand for economy seats in planes due to their budget friendly charges. The new modern economy seats are advanced, lightweight. The demand for installation of economy class seats is more considering the adoption of advanced seats to provide comfort to passenger.

16G segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period

Global Aircraft Seating market is classified based on the Seat Type into 9G Seats, 16G Seats, and 21G Seats. 16G segment is dominating with the largest share in the market owing to the high shock absorbance and innovative design structure by providing passenger comfort. At present all planes are fitted with 16G seats and the supportive government regulations to increase 16G seat type is expected to dominate the growth of this segment in Global Aircraft Seating market.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

In-flight entertainment and connectivity are boosting the market growth.

Increased demand for modern seating arrangement



Restraint

The high cost of aircraft seating installation may restrain the market growth



GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SEATING MARKET:

Key Players

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Stelia Aerospace

• Safran

• Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG

• Aviointeriors S.p.A.

• Geven S.p.a.

• HAECO

• Jamco Corporation

• Swire Pacific Limited

• Zim Flugsitz GMBH

• Collins Aerospace

• Luftansa Technik

• The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd

• Other Prominent Players



