Creamed Coconut Market: By Source, By Distribution Channel, By End User, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

The mature coconut’s fresh pulp, which has been dehydrated and left unsweetened, is mashed to a semi-solid, creamy white paste to create creamed coconut, also known as coconut butter. It is offered for sale as a stiff, white block that can be kept at room temperature. The block is typically wrapped in a plastic bag that is tightly sealed, and some separation of the coconut meat and fat can be visible. Before adding it to meals in cooking, it is chopped or grated. It can be converted into coconut milk or coconut cream replacements by adding warm water.



Global Creamed Coconut Market to surpass USD 7.7 billion by 2031 from USD 4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.9% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The global veganism trend, the rise in creamed coconut-based product developments, and the expanding product demand in the cosmetics industry are some of the factors that have contributed to the market’s expansion. Additionally, the rising demand for creamed coconut for treating ailments including diabetes, arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease is anticipated to boost market expansion in the years to come.



The Organic segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Source, the global Creamed Coconut Market is fragmented into Organic and Conventional. The main revenue-producing segment in 2020 will be the Organic section. This is mostly due to rising health consciousness among consumers, which raises demand for better products and boosts consumer adoption of organic coconut cream. Additionally, organic coconut cream includes high levels of fiber in small serving size and is a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin E, magnesium, and calcium, all of which enhance the consumption of the product and spur market expansion.

The Cosmetics & Personal Care segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Creamed Coconut Market is classified on the basis of End User into Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Household, and Others. Due to the industry’s growing reliance on coconut-related items, the cosmetics and personal care area is predicted to experience tremendous growth. In addition, creamed coconut is thought to be a crucial component in the creation of deodorants, hair conditioners, and body lotions, which is expected to raise demand for it in the cosmetics sector.



The Growing Demand for Flavoring Agents in Foods and Veganism Trend

Consumer Inclination towards Creamed Coconut due to its Benefits



Strict Bans on the Export and Plantation Effects on Human Health

• Jaindi Exports (Pvt) Ltd

• GloryBee

• Renuka Foods PLC

• Edward & Sons Trading Co.

• AB World Foods Limited

• Lucy Bee Beauty

• The Bart Ingredients Company Ltd

• Rapunzel Naturkost GmbH

• KTC Edibles

• Tropical Sun Foods

• Other Prominent Players



• By Source

o Organic

o Conventional

• By Distribution Channel

o Direct Sales

o Indirect Sales

• By End User

o Food & Beverages

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Household

o Others

