New York, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Active Roll Control System Market: By Actuator Type, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel, By Product And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465811/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive active roll control system (ARC) plays its role when a vehicle is subjected to an external cornering force. It aids in reducing the magnitude of roll angle of the vehicle and increases the comfort of passengers by maintaining vehicle dynamics. There are few sub-systems like electric active roll control (EARC) and hydraulic active roll control (HARC). Actuators help in giving the counter force to act on the cornering force and decreases the vehicle’s roll angle. As per the instability of vehicle, the magnitude and direction of the hydraulic pressure and unit are determined by the electric unit and the hydraulic unit regulates the pressure in actuators.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market is expected to project a CAGR of 3.8%

The Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market to surpass USD 4.8 billion by 2032 from USD 3.17 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32. Owing to the increasing accidents caused by rollover of vehicles. The increasing on-road accidents and collisions of vehicles cause rollover, and this is the reason boosting the growth of the Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market. Increasing instances of rollover accidents during lane changes under high-speed and U-turns are expected to drive the adoption of automotive active roll control systems.



GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVE ROLL CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTS:

Passenger Vehicles segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market is classified based on the Vehicle Type into Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the automotive active roll control system market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of new features like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger cars is expected to help the market to grow. The increasing urge for larger utility vehicles like sports utility vehicles (SUVs), multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), is aiding the growth of the market.

Original Equipment Manufacturer segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market is classified based on the Distribution Channel into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket. The Original Equipment Manufacturer segment is expected to dominate the automotive active roll control system market share during the forecast period as it will have a major impact on the market growth.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Accidents

. Growing Advancements In Technology



Restraint

Increasing Cost Of Safety Measures

The new automobiles are focusing on increasing their attachment with automotive electronics. The high acceptance rate of safety systems like AEBS, TCS, FCW, ARP, ESC, LDWS need the use of electronic components is increasing resulting in hiking of the final cost of development which turns out to be expensive which may restrain the market growth.

Recent Developments

• Europian unon (EU) initiated a new car assessment to acquaint the customers of car with the benefits of safety



GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVE ROLL CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET:

Key Players

• WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

• Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• BWI Group

• Ford Motor Company

• Schaeffler Group

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Volvo Car Corporation

• BMW AG

• Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd

• Volkswagen

• Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

• Mercedes-Benz AG

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVE ROLL CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Segments:

• By Actuator Type

o Rotary Actuator

o Linear Actuator

• By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicles

o Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• By Distribution Channel

o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

o Aftermarket

• By Product

o Electric Active Roll Control (EARC)

o Hydraulic Active Roll Control (HARC)

• Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Dynamics

• Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________