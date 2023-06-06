Davenport La-Z-Boy Celebrates Glowing Review For Interior Design Services

Davenport, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Davenport, Iowa based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor is pleased to share a recent review they received for their products and their interior design services. La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor has long established itself as one of the best locations for anyone looking to buy recliners, tables, or other pieces of furniture across the United States, and its reviews are representative of this fact.

In the review highlighted by Davenport La-Z-Boy, Zac P. says, “Dave and Nancy were great to work with! Dave was not pushy at all and really helped facilitate everything for us to make sure we got exactly what we wanted for the right price. Nancy did an amazing job designing our space with not only the furniture we wanted, but also the decor pieces and rugs that brought everything together and made it look complete. She also worked a couple of our existing furniture pieces into the overall design which made everything very simple. 10/10 would recommend these two to anyone looking for the free interior design service when purchasing several pieces. Great tag team effort from both Dave and Nancy!”

Tonia Noordt, store manager for the Davenport furniture store, says, “La-Z-Boy has a fine selection of wide and varied furniture, all high quality, and all beautiful, but we want to offer our customers more than just pretty furniture. Like Zac, all La-Z-Boy customers can now take advantage of our free interior design services. Our talented team of interior designers are happy to help you carefully design your living spaces, with furniture arranged and displayed in a thoughtful, aesthetically pleasing manner that ties the space together, and make sure that your homes look just the way you want them to!”

La-Z-Boy offers a wide range of sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners, beds, dressers, mirrors and more, all of which come in a variety of styles and are customizable to match each customer’s unique design needs. La-Z-Boy assures that they maintain the highest quality construction and craftsmanship across all their products. Now, customers can use these products in concert with the company’s interior design services to get the perfect house of their dreams.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of La-Z-Boy’s interior design services simply need to book a free consultation with a La-Z-Boy interior designer. The consultation can happen in-store at La-Z-Boy’s Davenport location, or at home or virtually, at the comfort of the homeowners. During this consultation, homeowners will work alongside La-Z-Boy’s interior designers to create plans for their living spaces that reflect their personal style, wants and budget.

After the initial consultation, the interior designers will go over swatches, wood finishes and 3D renderings of the finished space with the homeowners. Once these are approved and any final touches are done, homeowners can relax and let the company take over. From this point onwards, La-Z-Boy’s designers will take care of everything else, including ordering, setup and reveal.

Best of all, La-Z-Boy provides their interior design services at no additional cost. There is no need for homeowners to search, find and hire a professional interior designer and pay for planning, presentation and coordinating services. All of it is provided completely free of charge. The only cost for the homeowners would be for the pieces of furniture ordered and any associated delivery charges.

La-Z-Boy’s wide selection of furniture and their customer-first mindset has made their Davenport location famous. Emma Bowman writes in her review, “Cannot say enough great things about La-Z-Boy in Davenport, Iowa. Visited the store on Black Friday wanting to find a black leather couch for my recently purchased home. My sales consultant Karen was incredible to work with. Karen involved an interior design consultant (Nancy) to schedule a free home visit to physically measure my small living room.”

The review goes on to say, “I went back to the store to virtually see everything before ordering. This actually made me change to a custom black leather sectional. Karen’s customer service helped me get a great deal (Black Friday sale ended by the time I ordered) on my piece and kept in touch the whole time. Can’t wait for it to be delivered!”

Davenport residents who are looking to spruce up their living spaces should consider visiting La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport at their 4775 Elmore Ave, Davenport, IA, 52807 location. More information about the company, their line of products and their services is available on the La-Z-Boy website. Tonia Noordt encourages interested parties to get in touch with her via email or phone. La-Z-Boy Davenport can also be found on Facebook.

