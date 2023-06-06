Skkynet Expands Market Opportunities in Asia

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY) is pleased to announce HongKe Technology Co., Ltd. as a new distributor partner to expand its services in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and South Korea.

“Skkynet continues to grow with strategic partnerships in the industrial automation space,” stated Paul Thomas, President, Skkynet Cloud Solutions, Inc. “Demand for secure access to remote industrial systems is strong and continues to grow. We see significant growth opportunities in Asia.

“HongKe Technology Co., Ltd. provides high level technical services to over 4,300 companies in 40 industries. With an extensive engineering and sales team, they are an ideal distribution partner in Asia.”

The new Cogent DataHub® features, combined with the Skkynet DataHub service on Azure can turn the dream of the real-time enterprise into reality. Expanding a real-time approach from the production line to management and then to the whole enterprise is where manufacturing is headed. Our solutions are leading the way. Skkynet’s products and services—DataHub software for in-plant, our cloud service for Microsoft Azure, and ETK for embedded devices—provide secure access to industrial data through open, standard industrial protocols, allowing users to fully integrate OT with IT systems and other applications anywhere in the world. Secure by design, Skkynet’s solution requires no VPN, no open firewall ports, no special programming, and no additional hardware. Secure integration of embedded devices, on-premise systems, and remote locations through seamless, end-to-end connectivity in real time lets users derive maximum value from Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0. For more information, visit: https://skkynet.com/investors/

About Skkynet

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SKKY) is a global leader and innovator in real-time information systems. Skkynet’s leading-edge platform includes the award-winning DataHub® software, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software. The platform enables real-time data connectivity for industrial, embedded, and financial systems, with no programming required. Skkynet’s platform is uniquely positioned for the “Internet of Things” and “Industry 4.0” because unlike the traditional approach for networked systems, Skkynet’s architecture is secure by design.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Skkynet assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Skkynet believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Skkynet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

