PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Continues Ascent as a Top-Ranking Multimedia Platform for the Psychedelics Sector

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC) (“PSYC”, “PSYC Corp” or the “Company”), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC” or the “wholly owned subsidiary”), a multimedia leader for all things psychedelics including the emerging medicinal psychedelics market sector, is pleased to announce that its 100% owned and operated multimedia platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, reported another statistical record setting month in May which, according to the Company, helped to establish the platform as one of the top 3 globally ranked multimedia platforms dedicated to the exclusive coverage of the intriguingly diverse and dynamic sector of psychedelics.



Metrics extracted by the Company from Google Analytics for May 2023 demonstrated the platform’s achievement of more than 1.5M page views within the month, exceeding the previous milestone of 1.3M+ page views set in March of this year. Other statistical highlights from May’s performance include a new record high of 3.9M + overall impressions, surpassing the previous high watermark of 3.8M impressions also set in March, in addition to a notable increase in new users/visitors on the site.

Moreover, according to the Company, some of the more important statistical achievements in May were an increase in direct traffic and returning visitors, as well as improved industry rank, which the Company believes can be attributed to the further establishment of Psychedelic Spotlight as a trusted and recognized source for news and information related to the psychedelic space.

These achievements come as Psychedelic Spotlight celebrated its 3-year launch anniversary in May, and, according to Management, in that time helped to position PSYC, in conjunction with its budding Bonfire community platform, as one of the most prominent multimedia-focused companies for a psychedelic industry that, they believe, is still on course for significant growth potential in the years ahead.

“Observing Psychedelic Spotlight’s steady ascent into one of the top 3 statistically performing psychedelic multimedia platforms in the world is, in my opinion, a testament to our ability to successfully follow through with our objectives that we set for PSYC,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores.

“I believe that the value on which we remain focused in developing for PSYC and delivering to our shareholders and those loyal to us throughout this journey is very much tied to the success of Psychedelic Spotlight and its establishment as a premiere media authority for the psychedelic industry.

Despite the internal and external volatility that this sector has been exposed to over the past couple of years, we managed to find success with continuing to grow our audience and our industry authority while simultaneously putting into place critical building blocks that what we believe are creating a formidable business model for the Company with, what we perceive to be, tremendous revenue generation capabilities.

Currently, as our team continues developing and implementing additional growth strategies for Psychedelic Spotlight and Bonfire, the Board and I are continuing to aggressively pursue and explore the feasibility of new partnerships and other opportunities that are focused on extracting optimal utility from existing assets, providing the Company with a capital structure to help strengthen our balance sheet, and creating an environment conducive to delivering maximum value to our shareholders in the months and years ahead.”

PSYC Executive Director of Marketing and Content, Maria Holyanova added the following perspective about the continued growth and success of Psychedelic Spotlight: "Over the past few months, our dedicated team has meticulously honed our content and marketing strategies, focusing on key variables that drive success. By consistently delivering high-quality, engaging, and captivating content tailored to our audience, we seem to have struck a chord with our followers. Our commitment extends beyond content creation, as we have implemented a diverse range of SEO strategies, seamlessly integrated multimedia elements, and optimized website performance.

We believe the results speak for themselves, as Psychedelic Spotlight has ascended in both global and industry rankings. In our opinion, this upward trajectory signifies an increase in our authority and recognition within the industry. However, what we think truly sets us apart is the significant growth we witnessed in our direct search traffic. This remarkable surge indicates that our brand is achieving widespread recognition, garnering user loyalty, and establishing a strong brand identity.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC)

PSYC Corporation (the “Company” or “PSYC”) is a forward-thinking multimedia leader for progressive and emerging market sectors such as medicinal psychedelics and cannabis.

Management’s assessment is that through the diversified collection of multimedia platforms the Company owns and operates, and most specifically through the news, information, and engaging content they each produce and publish respectively, PSYC has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of some of today’s most dynamic and opportunity-filled market sectors.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates Bonfire, a community-focused, consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC’s service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

