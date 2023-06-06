Repli Powers Up SEO Strategy for 500 Customers with Bridgeline’s WooRank

WOBURN, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that Repli has selected its WooRank product to power SEO for 500 new websites.



Repli, a property technology company, has implemented 500 WooRank accounts across their customer websites. WooRank will now power SEO for their customers to improve keyword tracking, analyze competitors, report on Core Web Vitals, and monitor SEO performance. In addition, they have launched an initiative to onboard more new customers to WooRank through their website.

The company specializes in marketing sites for apartment properties and serves hundreds of leading multifamily companies and real estate teams around the world. They selected WooRank as their SEO technology because it’s integrated directly into the content management platform they leverage. As a built-in component of this software, WooRank helps content publishers and web developers produce SEO compliant webpages faster. With these 500 new licenses, Repli clients will now be able to increase traffic to their sites by improving their ranking on search engines like Google.

“I am proud that Repli has entrusted our WooRank product to support their customers’ SEO. Our partnership with Repli allows Repli to quickly implement a high volume of sites with enterprise-level SEO technology,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. “I look forward to seeing how WooRank will further Repli users’ revenue strategies.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com