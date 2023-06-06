Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass US$ 7.7 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global brain cancer diagnostics market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 1.6 Billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 18.6% to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for brain cancer diagnostics indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The brain cancer diagnostics market has been experiencing significant revenue growth due to several factors. Firstly, the increasing incidence of brain cancer cases globally has led to a higher demand for diagnostic solutions. Advanced imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET), play a crucial role in the initial detection, localization, and characterization of brain tumors. These imaging modalities enable healthcare professionals to visualize the tumor's location, size, and extent, aiding in treatment planning.

Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.66 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 7.70 billion CAGR 18.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Diagnostic Type, Tumor Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Moreover, advancements in molecular and genetic testing have revolutionized the field of brain cancer diagnostics. Biomarker analysis, including genetic mutations, chromosomal aberrations, and protein expression profiles, has allowed for more accurate tumor classification, prognostic evaluation, and personalized treatment selection. Molecular diagnostic tests, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), have become valuable tools in identifying specific mutations and guiding targeted therapies.

Another significant driver in the brain cancer diagnostics market is the emphasis on early detection and screening programs. Early diagnosis plays a crucial role in improving patient outcomes by facilitating timely interventions and treatment strategies. Government initiatives and awareness campaigns promoting regular check-ups and brain cancer screenings have contributed to the increased demand for diagnostic tests, thereby driving market revenue growth.

The market dynamics of the brain cancer diagnostics market are also influenced by technological advancements and collaborations among industry players. Companies are investing in R&D activities to introduce innovative diagnostic solutions with enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy. Collaborations between diagnostic companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and research institutions are fostering the development of novel diagnostic tools and biomarkers, which hold promise for improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care.

However, challenges persist in the brain cancer diagnostics market. Limited access to advanced diagnostic technologies in certain regions, high costs associated with imaging and molecular testing, and the complexity of integrating multiple diagnostic modalities can hinder the market growth. Additionally, the heterogeneity of brain tumors poses challenges in developing standardized diagnostic approaches that can accurately reflect the molecular and genetic characteristics of individual tumors.

Recent Development in the Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market:

In November 2022, two new magnetic resonance tomographs for clinical and research uses were revealed by Siemens Healthcare GmbH. Both scanners' high field strengths and excellent gradient performance make them perfect for more precisely distinguishing the body's tiniest components.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for brain cancer diagnostics includes:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Fujifilm Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Based on diagnostics type, the global brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into imaging type, lumbar puncture, biopsy, molecular testing, and others.

The imaging type segment is further sub-segmented into MRI, CT scan, and other.

Based on tumor type, the global brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into metastatic, meningioma, glioblastoma, pituitary endoma, and others.

Based on end-user, the global brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, and others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BRAIN CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DIAGNOSTICS TYPE Imaging Test MRI CT Scan Other Lumbar Puncture Biopsy Molecular Testing Others GLOBAL BRAIN CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TUMOR TYPE Metastatic Meningioma Glioblastoma Pituitary Endoma Others GLOBAL BRAIN CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostics Centers Others

BRAIN CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET TOC

