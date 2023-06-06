Medigus Sells its Entire Stake in ScoutCam for Approximately $6 Million in Cash

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) (“Medigus”), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle (“EV”) and charging solutions, today announced that it has sold its entire stake in ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC), a leading provider of Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions.

The Company has sold its holdings to existing shareholders and office holders in ScoutCam, primarily to Mr. Mori Arkin, for total proceeds for Medigus of approximately $6 million in cash.

About ScoutCam

ScoutCam is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, ScoutCam leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. ScoutCam’s unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. ScoutCam’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technologies company that is focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce, and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliation in the medical solutions arena consists of ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd. (TASE: GIX), Jeffs’ Brands and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics, Ltd. and Revoltz are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Medigus could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

