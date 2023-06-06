United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Markets Report 2023: A $13.66 Billion Market by 2030 - Analysis & Forecasts 2021-2022 & 2023-2030

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Connector (CFP, SFP, QSFP, Others), Data Rate, Application: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2023-2030. The United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market is expected to generate USD 13.66 Billion by the end of 2030, up from USD 1.78 Billion in 2021.

The research also looks at the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a complete assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

The report presents the analysis of the United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers market for the actual year 2021, the base year 2022, and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Ethernet optical transceivers are widely used in various applications, including data centers, telecom networks, enterprise networks, and other high-performance computing environments. In data centers, Ethernet optical transceivers are used for high-speed interconnects between servers, switches, and storage devices. They are also used for long-distance data transmission between data centers and for connecting data centers to cloud service providers.



Ethernet optical transceivers are used for high-speed data transmission over fiber optic cabling, enabling faster and more reliable communication between different locations. They are also used for connecting mobile base stations, backhaul networks, and other network infrastructure.



In enterprise networks, Ethernet optical transceivers are used for high-speed data transmission between switches and routers, enabling faster and more reliable communication between different departments and locations. They are also used for connecting remote offices and for enabling secure and reliable remote access to corporate networks.



SFP and SFP+ transceivers are one of the most commonly used form factors in the Ethernet optical transceiver market, due to their small size and low power consumption. These transceivers support data rates up to 10 Gbps and are widely used in data centers and enterprise networks. QSFP and QSFP+ transceivers are used for higher data rates up to 100 Gbps and are commonly used in data centers and telecom networks.



Furthermore, lower data rate transceivers are often more interoperable with a wider range of networking equipment, including switches, routers, and other networking devices. This makes them an attractive option for organizations that need to connect to a variety of different devices.

While higher data rate transceivers are becoming more common, there is still a significant market for lower data rate transceivers. This is due in part to the broad adoption of Ethernet networking technology and the continued growth of applications that require lower data rates. As a result, the market for lower data rate transceivers is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.



As Ethernet networks continue to grow and evolve, the demand for CFP connectors is expected to continue to increase. This is particularly true in applications where high data rates are not required, such as in industrial and manufacturing settings.



Companies are investing in research and development to create new products that can support higher data rates, longer transmission distances, and improved performance. This is driven by the growing demand for high-speed Ethernet networks, as organizations look to support applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and big data analytics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 2.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 13.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.2% Regions Covered United States

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

Broadcom Inc.

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technologies

Texas Instruments Incorporated

MaxLinear Inc.

On Semiconductor Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market: Historic and Forecast (2021-2030)

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market

3.2 Global Sales Of Optical Transceivers

3.3 Annual Price Declines of Ethernet Optical Transceivers

3.4 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market: Key Factors

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market

3.9 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Segmentation: By Data Rate (2021-2030)

3.9.1 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market, By Data Rate Overview

3.9.2 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By Below 100G, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.3 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By 200G-400G, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.9.4 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By 800G-1.6T, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Segmentation: By Application (2021-2030)

3.10.1 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market, By Application Overview

3.10.2 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By Enterprise, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10.3 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By Telecom, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.10.4 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Segmentation: By Connector (2021-2030)

3.11.1 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market, By Connector Overview

3.11.2 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By CFP Connector, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11.3 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By SFP Connector, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11.4 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By QSFP Connector, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.11.5 United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market Size, By Other Connectors, By Value, 2021A-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on the United States Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Trends



5. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

5.1 Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

5.2 Porter Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6. Competitive Positioning

6.1 Companies' Product Positioning

6.2 Market Position Matrix

6.3 Market Share Analysis of Ethernet Optical Transceivers Market

6.4 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwhrfj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment