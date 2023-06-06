New York Residents Can Now Unlock Energy Savings, Improve Electric Grid Reliability with SmartThings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartThings , the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of smart homes, has partnered with smart building and grid-service company Logical Buildings to offer New York residents greater control over their energy cost and environmental impact. The partnership allows consumers to easily measure and manage their resource consumption during peak demand, using insights and real-time suggestions directly from their SmartThings-enabled devices and earn cash rewards for participating in demand response programs. An average participating household can earn more than $100 per year through rewards and savings during surges in energy consumption.



SmartThings users in New York can sign up for Logical Buildings’ GridRewards program simply by activating SmartThings Energy in the SmartThings app, and inputting their zip code to see if they’re eligible for this or other conservation programs in their area. GridRewards users not only receive cash payments, but also extend the value of connected home devices including lowering their carbon emissions. They also provide measurable support to their local utility via demand response services such as load shedding during peak demand.

SmartThings Energy is a service within the SmartThings app that offers comprehensive insights and data analysis for appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners. This first of its kind ENERGY STAR-certified smart home service allows consumers to manage and automate their usage of not just Samsung appliances, but the entire home, and recommends ways for consumers to be more environmentally efficient over time based on habits. With these new partnerships, users can now also be informed and take action in real-time in response to surges in demand and price, and receive rewards from partners in addition to savings on their utility bills.

SmartThings users can play an important role in reducing strain on their local electric grid. Because SmartThings Energy integrates with utility providers and grid-service programs, users can help reduce power consumption during peak hours through a single app. For example, users are notified if they are using their dishwasher at peak times so they can delay use or switch to a more efficient mode. Such actions can offset overall energy costs for individual consumers, and have the power to lower demand across an entire zip code.

“As our country faces a greater number of winter storms, heat waves, and record flooding, there becomes increased strain on the power grid, leading to widespread outages during periods of high demand,” said Barry Holland, Director of Product Management, SmartThings Energy. “SmartThings Energy solves everyday needs by lowering costs and reducing reliance on power grids during peak and emergency situations. We look forward to expanding and enhancing the program in the future, seeking additional demand response and utility programs to connect our users to.”

“Partnering with SmartThings extends the value of connected smart devices and appliances, delivers new grid services and greatly benefits residential end-users,” said Jeff Hendler, CEO of Logical Buildings. "Together, we can achieve our collective decarbonization goals empowering consumers with more visibility and control to lower energy costs and earn money providing grid services.”

To learn more about SmartThings Energy, visit https://www.smartthings.com/smartthings-energy .

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About SmartThings

SmartThings is the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. Its open platform already supports thousands of devices across hundreds of brands and offers endless possibilities to innovators and developers seeking seamless connectivity in a vast IoT ecosystem. The company is committed to bringing simple, trusted smart functionality to provide unifying experiences that inspire people to make a difference in their everyday lives. There are currently millions of people in more than 200 countries accessing SmartThings technology daily to create automations and control facets of their smart homes via the SmartThings App and through a range of Samsung products such as phones, TVs, and digital appliances. SmartThings offers the most flexible amount of protocols, including the new IoT standard, Matter. Launched in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and is a founding board member of Connectivity Standards Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the IoT. For more information, please visit www.smartthings.com .

About Logical Buildings

Logical Buildings is an industry leading sustainability, smart building and virtual power plant software and solutions provider for the built world. Our revolutionary ESG technologies are combating climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health and reduce carbon footprint, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2012, the company now operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, Chicago, and Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.