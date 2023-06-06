Lumens Launches B&B Italia Collection

Walnut Creek, CA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, is delighted to announce the onboarding of preeminent Italian luxury design brand B&B Italia.

Lumens is the leading purveyor of luxury lighting, furniture and home furnishings in North America, defining the design industry across most home categories. With the addition of B&B Italia, Lumens complements its portfolio of fine home brands from across the globe with an anchor point in Italian design.

As the first e-commerce partner in B&B Italia’s history, Lumens is positioned to lead the brand into new segments by expanding its reach in the North American market. Design customers and A+D professionals can expect the same top-quality craftsmanship and design that define B&B Italia, bolstered by the best-in-class service Lumens is known for.

“B&B Italia is unparalleled in the design space for excellence in quality, craftsmanship and cultural significance,” said Kecia Hielscher, SVP Merchandising. “We are thrilled to bring this quintessential luxury brand to the discerning customers who trust Lumens to source the best in design from around the world.”

Since the mid-20th century, B&B Italia has been on the leading edge of research and development in design manufacturing. Materials and packaging are largely sourced from Italian suppliers, while innovations in production techniques and the brand’s tireless commitment to quality support sustainability initiatives. Excellence in ethical practices and environmental stewardship serves as a polestar for the brand, which is committed to a circular model wherein new designs are easily disassembled for recycling. Designs are independently tested and certified compliant by international laboratories to meet rigorous legal and quality standards.

Notable products by B&B Italia at Lumens include designs from the Serie UP and Le Bambole collections, as well as 1970’s Camaleonda by Mario Bellini. This award-winning design has attracted numerous imitators over the years, and the genuine article was reissued in 2020 with the original design elements that made the mid-century design famous. Internally, the design received a modern makeover to be more comfortable as well as recyclable.

The design experts at Lumens have compiled comprehensive information about the B&B Italia furniture on offer on newly redesigned product pages that showcase each piece’s specs and features. Answers to additional questions and configuration advice are available via the best-in-class Lumens service teams at (877) 445-4486. A+D professionals can contact their Trade Account Manager to place orders or answer questions at (888) 434-2901.

The B&B Italia mission is to “Inspire people through the most innovative, iconic and contemporary design furniture.” For more about B&B Italia, visit B&B Italia: Icon of Italian Luxury.

Lumens | Enlightened by Design

Lumens is North America’s premier destination for modern lighting, furniture and décor, serving trade and contract professionals as well as consumers. We travel the world to source from 350+ global design brands, curating a product assortment that features iconic designs as well as the latest in contemporary interior décor, including exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else. Lumens’ vision to inspire and connect the world with good design has driven the company to be a leader in innovation, delivering a best-in-class customer experience through our website, brand partnerships, editorial content, and team of design experts and ALA-certified product specialists. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2001 and incorporating the heritage of YLighting, Lumens is part of international group Design Holding. www.lumens.com.

B&B Italia is an internationally renowned Italian Group leader in the high-end designer furniture sector. The B&B Italia Group works in the residential and contract sector (hospitality, retail, offices and nautical) with its four brands, B&B Italia, Maxalto, Arclinea and Azucena. Each brand has its unique identity in which design, research, creativity, and technology develop together, interpreting contemporary lifestyle and trends.

Its headquarters in Novedrate (Como) was designed in 1971 by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers. The company has a total of 600 employees and a presence in more than 80 countries through 70 single-brand stores and 900 specialised stores. Nowadays, foreign markets account for around 80% of the Company's revenues.

The mission of B&B Italia Group is to create the most innovative, iconic, and timeless pieces of design furniture in order to inspire people around the globe through the power of the best creative minds, unparalleled R&D, industrial know-how and made in Italy quality that make the Group one of the world's premier design companies. Since December 2018, B&B Italia is part of Design Holding, a leading global high-end design group operating a number of legacy brands in the world of luxury furnishings and lighting, with a European cultural heritage. Discover more www.bebitalia.com.

Design Holding is a leading global high-end design group operating a number of legacy brands in the world of luxury furnishings and lighting, with a European cultural heritage. Driven by a purpose of “We design for a beautiful life,” the Group designs for the planet, people and culture.

