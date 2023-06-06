GPS Capital Markets Partners with Huntsman Cancer Institute for SportsFest Fundraising Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, is proud to once again be a main sponsor of the Huntsman SportsFest. The Huntsman Cancer Institute’s Huntsman SportsFest is a community-centered charity event with the goal of eradicating cancer.



In 2017, Huntsman Cancer Foundation combined the iconic Huntsman 140 cycling ride with the community-centered Huntsman 5K and Kids Fun K to create a single-day event. Thanks to the ongoing generosity of the Jon M. Huntsman Family, 100% of funds raised further lifesaving research, treatment, and education at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

In addition to being a sponsor for the event, GPS Capital Markets employees have formed a fundraising team. The GPS team consists of many employees walking and running the event courses and individually fundraising for the cause. The efforts of GPS and its team have raised nearly $5500 to fight cancer.

“GPS is proud to announce its continued partnership with the renowned Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) for the much-anticipated SportsFest event. GPS is committed to making a positive impact in our community and we are thrilled to support this inspiring initiative that aims to raise funds for cancer research and provide hope to countless lives,” said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. “The SportsFest event represents a unique opportunity for our employees, families, and friends to come together, foster a spirit of togetherness, and contribute to a cause that affects our friends, families, and millions around the world. I'm proud of our team members that will participate in SportsFest on June 10th to fight against cancer!”

GPS Capital Markets has expanded its charitable activities this year with new initiatives that support our employees’ desire to spend more time and resources giving back to their communities and providing service. Other efforts have included the GPS Global Day of Giving, where all GPS global offices engaged in service projects around the globe and the Chain Reaction Challenge Foundation Charity Ride, a premiere 7-day, 1000-kilometer cycling event held in South Island, New Zealand that raised money to support registered children’s charities.

ABOUT HUNTSMAN CANCER INSTITUTE:

Located at the University of Utah, the Huntsman Cancer Institute is a nationally recognized research center and treatment hospital in Salt Lake City. We serve patients with all types of cancer, and they come from throughout the Mountain West, including Utah and parts of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. Along with our four locations in Utah, mobile cancer-screening service, telemedicine, and our Huntsman at Home™ program, we partner with a network of regional affiliate hospitals. These hospitals work with our experts to provide specialty cancer care to their patients. For more information, visit https://hope.huntsmancancer.org/sportsfest23/ .