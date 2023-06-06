Generation Food Rural Partners Fund Expands to 23 University Relationships Across the United States

NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures (BIV), the global leader in early-stage alternative protein and food technology investments, has welcomed eight new university collaborators to its Generation Food Rural Partners Fund (“GFRP Fund)”.

Kansas State University — Kansas State University is a comprehensive, research, land-grant institution serving students and the people of Kansas, the nation, and the world. Since its founding in 1863, the university has evolved into a modern institution of higher education, committed to quality programs, and responsive to a rapidly changing world and the aspirations of an increasingly diverse society. Total extramural funding and support garnered by Kansas State University is on the rise and the FY 2022 total represents a $29.3 million increase in sponsored research support relative to FY 2021 for a net increase of 27% over the past five years and 41% since FY 2016. FY 2022 awards totaled $181,647,775, including a 32% increase in federal funding. Economic development and technology transfer are significant focus areas, as is growth in the number of our strategic partnerships. K-State Innovation Partners, our technology commercialization, economic development and corporate engagement unit facilitated more than $6.4 million in total licensing revenue in FY 2022 and 24 license agreements. “K-State has a strong track record of commercializing the innovations developed by our researchers,” said Richard Linton, K-State president. “This partnership with Big Ventures will create new opportunities to keep those technologies in Kansas, which will support our Economic Prosperity Plan and our land-grant mission.”





University of California, Davis — Founded in 1908 as a public land-grant research university, UC Davis has emerged into a tier-one research institution that regularly stands among the nation’s top 10 public universities. With four colleges and six professional schools, and over $1 Billion in research funding in 2022, the university continually fosters a community that’s driven by curiosity and motivated to solve the world’s greatest problems. As strains on our environment and food supply accelerate, researchers at UC Davis continue to provide critical insight and inspire innovation: The College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CA&ES) is internationally recognized for its excellence in plants and animals, agriculture, and food science, while institutes such as the Innovation Institute for Food & Health (IIFH) and the AI Institute for Food Systems (AIFS) are pursuing innovative solutions for a path toward a sustainable future, developing and deploying breakthrough solutions to meet the growing demands in our food supply. From life-saving medical treatments to sustainable environmental solutions, innovations from UC Davis benefit everyday life in California communities and around the globe.





The GFRP Fund will evaluate intellectual property developed at collaborating universities to identify new developments with the strongest commercialization potential. The GFRP fund will then invest in new companies formed around the groundbreaking research. These new companies will be headquartered in rural communities near the collaborating universities.

Big Idea Ventures is the world’s most active investor in FoodTech investing in the best food technology and AgriTech companies globally. The company is focused on alternative protein with its New Protein Fund and commercialization of university intellectual property with its Generation Food Rural Partners fund. Big Idea Ventures has an impressive lineup of strategic partners, such as AAK, Avril, Bühler, Givaudan, Temasek Holdings, and Tyson Ventures. They are also collaborating with several governments internationally to address food security challenges and develop innovative food ecosystems. The firm has offices in New York, Paris and Singapore and has invested in more than 100 companies across 25 countries. For more information, visit bigideaventures.com.



