Passive Electronic Components Market to reach USD 43.95 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 6.03 percent over the forecast period

Maximize Market Research, a global Electronics market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on " Passive Electronic Components Market ". The Passive Electronic Components Market size was valued at USD 29.17 Bn in 2022. The total Passive Electronic Components Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 43.95 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 29.17 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 43.95 Bn CAGR 6.03 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 270 No. of Tables 126 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Type, material, and end user Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Passive Electronic Components Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Passive Electronic Components Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of Communication Platform as a Service Industry penetration, competitive structure, pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Passive Electronic Components Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Passive Electronic Components Market report.

Passive Electronic Components Market is segmented based on Type, material , and end user to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Passive Electronic Components Market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Passive Electronic Components Market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Passive Electronic Components Market.

Passive Electronic Components Market overview

Passive Electronic components are the cornerstone of all electronics, in physical design and the language of circuit models, which describes electrical behaviour on complex systems. Integrated circuits include these components and also circuit boards contain some of the discrete passive components. The properties of the passive electronic components are No power generation and No power source . The increasing demand for the electronics devices is expected to boost the Passive Electronic Component market growth.

Emergence of new technologies such as IoT and 5G to boost the Passive Electronic Components Market growth

Increased demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops and other consumer electronics devices is expected to boost the Passive Electronic Component market growth. New technologies have been adopted on a high scale including IoT and 5G. Growing automotive industry, increasing trend for automation and robotics in end-use industry is significantly contributing for the market growth. There is a huge demand for high-performance passive electronic components driving the market growth. Investment in Research and Development activities to develop new technologies due to the need for high-performance components is expected to fuel the market growth.

Disruption in the supply chain, and restrictions in trade are challenging factors for the growth of the market. Due to these factors, there is a shortage of components and an increase in prices is expected to restrain the Passive Electronic Components Market growth. Availability of substitute components and lack of standardization is expected to hamper the market growth.

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Passive Electronic Components Market growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 with the largest market share of 50 percent and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for consumer electronics and automotive industry with presence of key players and manufacturers is expected to boost the market growth. Increasing demand for gaming machines, handsets and automotive applications helps businesses to boost the market growth. The sales of batteries in the Asia Pacific region has increased, which is expected to boost the market growth.

North America region holds the second largest Passive Electronic Components market share in 2022 with 25 percent of the total market share. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the deployment of 5G technology is expected to boost the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Passive Electronic Components Market Segmentation

By Type:

Capacitors

Resistors

Inductors



Based on type, the Passive Electronic Components market is segmented into Capacitors, Resistors, and Inductors. Capacitor segment held the largest Passive Electronic Components market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Use of capacitors in electronic devices, and power supply circuits is expected to fuel the segment growth in the market. Demand for energy-efficient devices by the end-use industry is significantly contributing for the segment growth in the market.

By Material:

Ceramic

Aluminium

Tantalum

Others

Based on Material, the market is segmented into Ceramic, Aluminium, Tantalum, and Others. Ceramic segment held the largest Passive Electronic Components market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Capacitors use in applications such as smartphones, laptops, and many of the automotive devices, which is expected to boost the market growth. Ceramic capacitors are widely used in power supply circuits and audio systems due to its high frequency, which is significantly contributing for the market growth.

By End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Defence

Others



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Aerospace, Defence, and Others. Consumer electronics segment dominated the Passive Electronic Components market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Demand for the smartphones, laptops, and electronic devices is expected to boost the segment growth in the market over the forecast period.

Passive Electronic Components market key players include

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Vishay Intertechnology

KEMET Corporation

AVX Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

Yageo Corporation

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Nichicon Corporation

Rubycon Corporation

Rohm Co. Ltd.

EPCOS AG

Koa Corporation

Sumida Corporation

Chilisin Electronics Corp.

Holy Stone Holdings Co. Ltd.

Johanson Technology Inc.

CTS Corporation

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Laird PLC

Bourns Inc.

Diodes Incorporated



