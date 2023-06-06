Circana Appoints Anne Bramman as Chief Financial and Growth Officer

Chicago, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, the world’s leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the appointment of Anne Bramman as chief financial and growth officer, effective June 20. As a member of Circana’s executive leadership team, Bramman will lead both the finance and strategy teams, identifying new ways for the company to continue achieving sustainable growth.



“Anne is a seasoned executive with a strong track record of success leading the finance strategy for global, consumer brand organizations,” said Kirk Perry, CEO of Circana. “Her perspective and leadership will be incredibly valuable as we continue to unlock the full potential of Circana for all of our stakeholders. We are thrilled to welcome Anne to our team, and I look forward to working closely with her to execute our bold vision for growth and value creation.”



“I am proud to be joining Circana at such an exciting time for the company,” said Anne Bramman. “Circana has built a strong foundation for growth – with unique capabilities, vast data assets, industry-leading technology, and best-in-class talent – backed by renowned investors. I look forward to partnering with Kirk and the Circana Board and leadership team to continue Circana’s momentum.”



Perry added, “On behalf of the Circana Board and leadership team, I want to thank Holly Knightly, who has served as Circana’s interim CFO since November 2022, for her tremendous work as interim CFO. We are grateful that Circana will continue to benefit from Holly’s expertise as a senior leader within our finance organization moving forward.”



About Anne Bramman

Bramman is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in senior financial roles at consumer branded companies. She joins Circana from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she worked as a senior advisor. Prior to that, Bramman served as CFO of Nordstrom, Inc. from 2017 to 2022, where she led financial strategy and operations, private label credit card operations, business development, and strategic sourcing, delivering significant profit opportunities for the company. Before Nordstrom, Bramman served as CFO of Avery Dennison Corporation and Carnival Cruise Line after serving in senior financial roles at L Brands Inc. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of McCormick & Company and is a member of its Audit committee.



Bramman has earned numerous notable awards for her achievements throughout her career, including being named a member of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and named the 2019 CFO of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal. She received a BBA in accounting from Texas Christian University and an MBA from University of California, Los Angeles.



About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com.