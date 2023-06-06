Global Airport Lounge Access Market Report 2023:A $55.71 Billion Market by 2028 - Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2024-2028 with Estimates for 2023

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Lounge Access Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Ownership (Airline, Airport, Government Owned, Privately Owned), Access Method, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Airport Lounge Access Market is expected to generate USD 55.71 Billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 6.42 Billion in 2022.



During the forecast period, 2023-2028, Global Airport Lounge is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.8%

The increasing disposable income of middle-class people and the increasing trend of using flights for save time are contributing to the overall growth of the Airport Lounge market. There will undoubtedly be an increase in demand for airport lounges as more companies conduct business on a global scale and depend on air travel to hold meetings and attend conferences.



In airport lounges, there has been an increased emphasis on health and fitness. To meet the increased demand from travellers who want to keep fit and healthy while travelling, several lounges now include amenities like spa services, yoga courses, and healthy cuisine alternatives. Due to its big population and extensive terrain, the Americas see significant levels of air travel, which increases the need for airport lounges.

There are a lot of people who can afford to pay for admission to airport lounges in the Americas, where the average income level is rather high. Demand for admission to airport lounges rises as more travellers sign up for airline loyalty programmes. In addition, airlines frequently collaborate with owners of airport lounges to provide its devoted patrons access to the facilities.

This collaboration enables airlines to give their clients more value, which may assist to boost client retention and spur growth for both the airline and the operator of the airport lounge. Overall, the expansion of airline loyalty programmes has greatly aided the expansion of the airport lounge business by spurring collaborations between airlines and lounge providers and raising demand for lounge access.



Travellers are seeking methods to unwind and relax before their trips as airports become more congested and unpleasant. In contrast to the terminal's commotion, noise, and throngs of people, airport lounges offer a relaxing and calm environment where passengers may wait for their flights.

The creation of mobile applications that enable travellers to reserve lounge access and other amenities straight from their smartphones is one of the major technological developments that has fuelled the expansion of the airport lounge business. Travellers now find it simpler to locate and reserve lounge access, which has increased demand for these services.

The adoption of biometric identification technology to expedite the security and boarding procedures is another significant technical innovation. Travellers now spend less time standing in queue and more time relaxing in the lounge as a result of this.

Additionally, a lot of airport lounges now provide modern travellers with facilities like charging stations, high-speed Wi-Fi, and other conveniences.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Airport Lounge Access Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Airport Lounge Access Market for the historical period of 2018-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2028.

The report analyses the market by region and by country including the Americas (United States, Canada, Brazil, and Rest of America), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East, and Africa.

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by application, by lounge access method, by ownership.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies analysed in the report

Deutsche Lufthansa

Air France

Cathay Pacific

Qantas

Delta Airlines

Emirates

British Airways

American Express

United Airlines

DreamFolks

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Airport Lounge Access Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Airport Lounge Access Market

3.2 Busiest Airports Globally

3.3 Worldwide Airports: Ranked by Passenger Numbers

3.4 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Airport Lounge Access Market

3.7 Global Airport Lounge Access Market Segmentation: By Ownership

3.7.1 Global Airport Lounge Access Market, By Ownership Overview

3.7.2 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Airline, Airport, Government Owned

3.7.3 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Privately Owned

3.8 Global Airport Lounge Access Market Segmentation: By Lounge Access Method

3.8.1 Global Airport Lounge Access Market, By Lounge Access Method Overview

3.8.2 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Loyalty Programs

3.8.3 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Credit/Debit Cards

3.8.4 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Digital & QR Code

3.8.5 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Walk In

3.8.6 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Airline Voucher

3.9 Global Airport Lounge Access Market Segmentation: By Application

3.9.1 Global Airport Lounge Access Market, By Application Overview

3.9.2 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Personal

3.9.3 Global Airport Lounge Access Market: By Business



4. Global Airport Lounge Access Market, Regional Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



