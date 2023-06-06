Groundworks Expands Partnership with Habitat for Humanity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, today announced its second consecutive year of partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Through Build Together 2023, more than 4,000 Groundworks employees will have the opportunity to participate in over 55 home builds around the country. In addition, the company’s $100,000 donation will support long-term stability for families through safe and affordable housing.



“At Groundworks, we are committed to protecting, repairing, and improving people's most valuable asset - their homes,” said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer at Groundworks. “This initiative goes beyond repairing existing structures to include building homes from the ground up. By partnering with Habitat for Humanity International, we can extend our mission and make a significant impact in our local communities.”

The 2023 partnership kicks off in June with builds scheduled in the communities of all Groundworks locations. This collaboration is part of the company’s Goodworks by Groundworks program, through which employees have volunteered with more than 100 organizations, including Operation Warm, Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Virginia and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Goodworks is about creating opportunities for our employees to volunteer and make a difference in their communities,” said Jackie Hoffman, director of culture and engagement at Groundworks. “This program gives our team members pride in the company that they work for and allows them to see firsthand the impact they’re making in their communities.”

Since 1976, Habitat for Humanity has helped over 46 million people worldwide by partnering with families and individuals to build a safe, decent and affordable place to call home, as well as advocating for policy reforms to support the 1.6 billion people who lack adequate shelter.

“We're thrilled to continue our national partnership with Groundworks,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “With the generous support from Groundworks through their Build Together 2023 initiative, we will increase our efforts together to build safe, affordable housing in communities across the nation, and empower families to achieve stability and independence.”

For more information about Groundworks, please visit www.Groundworks.com.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Groundworks®

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped over a million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates more than 50 offices across the country and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit www.Groundworks.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

