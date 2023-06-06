Global Metabolic Syndrome Market Report 2023: A $28.9 Billion Market by 2028 - Analysis By Indication, Molecule Type, & Route of Administration

Dublin, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metabolic Syndrome Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Indication (NASH, IRS, Hypercholesterolemia, Obesity Syndrome, Others), By Molecule Type, Route of Administration, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metabolic Syndrome Market is expected to generate USD 28.9 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 22.5 billion in 2021. During the forecast period, 2024-2028, the Global Metabolic Syndrome market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 46.30%.



Metabolic syndrome is a complicated disorder characterized by a group of linked metabolic abnormalities that raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and other major health problems. It is a global health issue with significant public health implications. Central obesity, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia (abnormal lipid profile), and reduced metabolism of glucose are important components of metabolic syndrome.



In addition, as the healthcare sector moves toward a more preventive and customized approach, there is a greater emphasis on early detection and management to reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome-related challenges. This pattern is likely to fuel demand for diagnostic tests, treatment options, and digital health solutions.



Companies are working on creating novel drugs that address many aspects of metabolic syndrome at the same time. This strategy seeks to enhance patient outcomes while reducing the need for multiple drugs. Furthermore, technological advances such as wearable gadgets and mobile applications have evolved to assist individuals in monitoring their health metrics and successfully managing their condition.



Among the Indication type, Insulin Resistance Syndrome holds the maximum share in the market. The global market for therapeutics of Insulin resistance Metabolic Syndrome is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of Diabetes.



This study also provides a competitive landscape of the industry and profiles leading players in the Global Metabolic Syndrome Market including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Merck Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Abbott.

The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, Drug Molecule type and other products, key financials, and recent events and developments.

Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Metabolic Syndrome Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Metabolic Syndrome Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Metabolic Syndrome market for the historical period of 2018-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2028.

The report analyses the Metabolic Syndrome Market by Indication (Insulin Resistance Syndrome, Hypercholesterolemia, Obesity Syndrome, Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, Other Indications).

The report analyses the Metabolic Syndrome Market by Molecule Type (Small Molecule, Protein, RNA/DNA, Other Molecules).

The report analyses the Metabolic Syndrome Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Other ROA).

The Global Metabolic Syndrome Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Metabolic Syndrome Type, by Metabolic Syndrome Form, by Sales Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

