Global Dental Laser Market Assessment, By Product Type, By Application, By End-user, By Region, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F

Global Dental Laser Market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 1.89 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 6.18% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. Dental lasers are advanced medical devices that use light energy to perform a wide range of dental procedures. The global dental laser market is a rapidly growing segment of the healthcare industry, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive dental procedures, growing awareness among patients about the benefits of laser dentistry, and the continuous advancements in laser technology. Dental lasers are used for a wide range of dental procedures, including gum reshaping, teeth whitening, cavity removal, and root canal treatments. These lasers offer several advantages over traditional dental procedures, including reduced pain and discomfort, faster recovery time, and improved precision. The market for dental lasers is highly competitive, with many players offering a wide range of products and services.



Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures



The global dental laser market is witnessing a faster growth rate primarily due to growing demand for minimally invasive dental procedures. This is being driven by several factors, including the growing awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive procedures among patients, advancements in laser technology, and the rising demand for aesthetic dentistry. Moreover, minimally invasive dental procedures, such as laser dentistry, offer several advantages over traditional procedures. These include reduced pain and discomfort, faster healing times, and lower risk of complications. Additionally, laser dentistry allows for more precise and accurate treatment, resulting in better outcomes for patients. Thus, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive dental procedures is expected to drive the growth of the global dental laser market in the coming years. Owing to this, leading companies are introducing new dental laser products. For example, the major player, Biolase, introduced the best-selling and newest all-tissue laser on the market, the Waterlase iPlus which is the minimally invasive dental care laser device that has extended and improved capabilities, including repair procedures. Apart from this, Waterlase has an intuitive user interface, up to 10W of power, and thousands of procedural pre-sets. Hence growing inclination of dentists towards minimal invasive dental procedures is driving the growth of Global Dental Laser Market.



Advancements in Laser Technology



Advancements in laser technology have played a significant role in driving the growth of the global dental laser market. Some of the recent advancements in laser technology that are shaping the market include, development of diode lasers, integration with CAD/CAM technology, development of erbium lasers, introduction of picosecond lasers, and introduction of waterlase technology. Overall, advancements in laser technology are driving the growth of the global dental laser market by enabling more precise, efficient, and minimally invasive dental procedures. These advancements are expected to continue in the coming years, further expanding the range of treatments that can be performed with dental lasers. For instance, Ivoclar Vivadent develops CAD/CAM solutions like IPS e.max and PrograMill, which allow for efficient and precise fabrication of restorations. Their systems support digital scanning, restoration design, and milling, facilitating the incorporation of dental laser technology in the workflow. Therefore, such advancements in dental laser technology is expected to propel market growth drastically in the forecast period.



Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry



Patients hailing from North America, Europe, and select regions in Australia are increasingly pursuing cosmetic dental treatments to augment the aesthetics of their smiles. Consequently, the realm of cosmetic dentistry has witnessed substantial adoption within these areas, which has primarily fuelled the escalating demand for dental lasers. These lasers are prized for their exceptional precision and ability to execute minimally invasive procedures. Laser technology presents a host of advantages, encompassing enamel reshaping, gum contouring, teeth whitening, and the treatment of gingival hyperpigmentation. These procedures are highly coveted for their capacity to enhance the appearance of teeth and gums, resulting in a more captivating smile. The mounting interest in cosmetic dentistry has propelled the widespread integration of dental lasers as an effective instrument for attaining desired cosmetic outcomes, thereby contributing to the expansion of the global dental laser market.



Oral Surgery Segment to Show Faster Growth



The oral surgery segment is expected to exhibit significant growth and outperform other segments in the global dental laser market. Dental lasers have revolutionized oral surgery by offering precise, minimally invasive, and efficient treatment options. Oral surgery procedures, such as dental implant placement, bone surgery, apicoectomy, and soft tissue biopsies, greatly benefit from the use of dental lasers. Laser technology enables dentists to perform these procedures with enhanced precision, reduced trauma, and faster healing times. The advantages of dental lasers in oral surgery include improved visibility, minimal bleeding, reduced post-operative discomfort, and reduced risk of infection. Laser technology allows for precise tissue cutting, cauterization, and disinfection, leading to better treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. Hence, dental surgeons are inclining towards dental lasers to effectively perform oral surgery which is further augmenting the market growth for dental lasers across the globe.



Soft Tissue Dental Laser to Dominate



The soft tissue dental laser segment is expected to dominate the global dental laser market. Soft tissue lasers offer precise and minimally invasive treatments, making them ideal for various procedures such as gum disease treatment, crown lengthening, and soft tissue surgeries. These lasers provide advantages such as reduced bleeding, enhanced patient comfort, and faster healing. The growing demand for aesthetic dentistry and periodontal treatments is driving the prominence of the soft tissue segment. Additionally, advancements in laser technology, including improved wavelengths and delivery systems, further contribute to the dominance of the soft tissue dental laser segment in the global market.



For instance, AMD Lasers specializes in diode dental lasers. They have introduced the Picasso line of dental lasers, known for their compact size, affordability, and ease of use. AMD Lasers has been working on improving the power output and versatility of their diode lasers, allowing dentists to perform a variety of soft tissue procedures efficiently.



Impact of COVID-19



The pandemic had a significant impact on the global dental laser market. The dental industry, like many other industries, has been adversely affected by the pandemic due to the imposition of lockdowns, social distancing measures, and a decrease in patient visits to dental clinics. This has resulted in a decrease in demand for dental laser procedures and products. Many dental clinics and hospitals were closed or operating at reduced capacity during the pandemic, which led to a decrease in dental procedures, including laser dentistry. The pandemic also led to supply chain disruptions, which affected the availability of dental laser products and equipment. However, with the easing of restrictions and the vaccination drive, the dental industry is slowly recovering, and the demand for dental procedures, including laser dentistry, is expected to increase in the coming years.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



The Russia-Ukraine war has the potential to impact the global dental laser market in several ways. The conflict may disrupt the supply chain, affecting the production and distribution of dental laser equipment and components. Companies that rely on suppliers or manufacturing facilities in the affected regions could experience delays or shortages. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties may lead to a decline in consumer confidence and dental expenditure in the affected countries and neighbouring regions. Reduced investment in dental infrastructure and equipment upgrades could dampen market growth. Furthermore, if the conflict escalates and expands, it could have broader implications on global trade and stability, potentially impacting the overall dental industry, including the dental laser market.



Key Player Landscape and Outlook



The market is highly competitive. The companies offer a wide range of dental lasers for various applications including soft tissue surgery, hard tissue ablation, teeth whitening, and periodontal treatment. In addition, there are numerous emerging players and startups that are innovating and introducing new dental laser technologies, intensifying the competition in the market. Factors such as product performance, safety, ease of use, clinical efficacy, and pricing play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the global dental laser market. Companies are also focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and cutting-edge innovation to expand their product portfolios and global presence, further fuelling the competitive dynamics in the market.



For instance, Biolase, Inc., a global innovator in dental lasers & endodontic product commercialization, gained FDA 510(k) clearance for the EdgePRO system in January 2022 which is a Laser-Assisted Microfluidic Irrigation device is built upon BIOLASE’s patent. This would enable endodontists desiring a more efficient cleaning and disinfection option during root canal operations.



