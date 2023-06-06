Global Resistant Dextrin Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 790.77 Million By 2032, With a CAGR of 8.4%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Resistant Dextrin Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report By Type (85.0% Type I, 90.0% Type II, 95.0% Type III, Others); By Application (Healthcare & Supplements, Food, And Beverages, Others); By Region and Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global resistant dextrin market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 356.43 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 790.77 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Resistant Dextrin? How Big is Resistant Dextrin Market Size & Share?

Overview

Resistant dextrin is a sodium-soluble fiber obtained from wheat or corn starch and is made after a degree of polymerization, hydrolysis, separation, and other processes. Animal studies have shown that resistant dextrin (RD) could promote gut mucosal immunity and avoid colitis in piglets. It has the ability to maintain its stability under conditions such as high temperature, changeable pH, damp environment, and high cutting power as it is low-calorie content with good solubility, little sweetness, and odor.

Also, it has gained attention due to its potential health benefits, particularly its potential impact on type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Resistant dextrin does not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels because it has a low glycemic index. The application includes food, beverages, alcohol, powder capsules, and other processed products. Growing demand for resistant dextrin from the food industry due to its properties primarily driving the resistant dextrin market size.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rising popularity due to health benefits: Resistant dextrin has many health benefits, which has led to an increase in its demand in various applications in recent years, especially in food and beverage applications. RD, a prebiotic fiber, boosts the development of good gut bacteria, which can enhance digestion, strengthen the immune system, and lower the risk of certain diseases. It has also been associated with lower blood sugar levels, which increases its demand among people with diabetes or at risk of developing diabetes.

Resistant dextrin has many health benefits, which has led to an increase in its demand in various applications in recent years, especially in food and beverage applications. RD, a prebiotic fiber, boosts the development of good gut bacteria, which can enhance digestion, strengthen the immune system, and lower the risk of certain diseases. It has also been associated with lower blood sugar levels, which increases its demand among people with diabetes or at risk of developing diabetes. Role of resistant dextrin in weight management and gut health: Clinical studies have shown that resistant dextrin can contribute to weight management by increasing feelings of fullness. When consumed, RD significantly increases calorie intake, reducing overall food consumption. Additionally, RD has been found to improve bowel regularity. These factors are majorly driving the resistant dextrin market growth.

Clinical studies have shown that resistant dextrin can contribute to weight management by increasing feelings of fullness. When consumed, RD significantly increases calorie intake, reducing overall food consumption. Additionally, RD has been found to improve bowel regularity. These factors are majorly driving the resistant dextrin market growth. Versatile applications of resistant dextrin in food processing: Resistant dextrin (RD) contains several desirable properties, including its neutral flavor and heat stability, that make it a versatile ingredient in food processing. Resistant dextrin can extend the shelf life of baked goods, boost their texture and mouthfeel, and enhance the emulsification and stabilization of dairy products.

Resistant dextrin (RD) contains several desirable properties, including its neutral flavor and heat stability, that make it a versatile ingredient in food processing. Resistant dextrin can extend the shelf life of baked goods, boost their texture and mouthfeel, and enhance the emulsification and stabilization of dairy products. Meeting the demand for healthier and functional foods: The increasing demand for healthier and functional foods is propelling the resistant dextrin market demand. Consumers are now actively seeking products that offer more than just basic nutrition and can provide additional health benefits. Resistant dextrin is a superior functional component with a variety of beneficial health effects and useful qualities.

Top Report Findings

Due to its beneficial gut bacteria-promoting components, and functional properties, as well as versatility, safety, and effectiveness, the resistant dextrin market is gaining high traction.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, application, and region.

The demand in North America is anticipated to show significant growth during the anticipated period

Top Trends Influencing the Market

The rising rates of chronic diseases: The market is driven by increasing incidences of diabetes and obesity. Resistant dextrin helps create healthier alternatives and manage blood sugar levels, increasing its demand among health-conscious consumers.

The market is driven by increasing incidences of diabetes and obesity. Resistant dextrin helps create healthier alternatives and manage blood sugar levels, increasing its demand among health-conscious consumers. Changing lifestyles and rising disposable income: Changing lifestyles and rising disposable income is expected to fuel the resistant dextrin market expansion. This is because consumers rely on convenient and processed foods, and they are seeking to invest in products that support their well-being.

Segmental Analysis

The ≥ 85.0% Type I segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the foreseen period

Based on type-resistant dextrin market segmentation, the ≥ 85.0% Type I category is predicted to show the fastest growth throughout the study period owing to the considerable need for Type I-resistant dextrin in food and beverage applications. Also, resistant dextrin offers prebiotic fiber and is a highly useful component that can enhance the stability, mouthfeel, and texture of products. Further, the growing demand for functional foods and beverages is boosting the market growth. Type I-resistant dextrin is widely used in food and beverage applications, including dairy products, sports drinks, baked goods, and confectionery.

The food and beverages segment held the major resistant dextrin market share in 2022

By application, the food and beverages category dominated the market in 2022 due to the rising demand for functional foods and beverages that possesses additional health benefits with basic nutrition. Prebiotic fiber-resistant dextrin promotes immunological and digestive health, making it an ideal ingredient for producers seeking to give their goods more nutritional value. It is used in a variety of products, such as beverages, dairy products, and baked goods.

Resistant Dextrin Market: Report Scope & Segments

Geographic Overview

North America: By geography, the region is likely to witness significant growth owing to the increasing interest in health and wellbeing, as well as a need for nutritional supplements and functional foods. Resistant dextrin is gaining high popularity as it is majorly used in various applications such as dietary supplements, sports drinks, and protein bars. These factors are enhancing the resistant dextrin market sales.

Recent Developments

In May 2, 2023, DuPont stated that it had signed a binding contract to buy Spectrum Plastics Group ("Spectrum") from AEA Investors. Existing cash balances will be used to pay the purchase price. Subject to regulatory clearances and other usual closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Browse the Detail Report “Resistant Dextrin Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report By Type (85.0% Type I, 90.0% Type II, 95.0% Type III, Others); By Application (Healthcare & Supplements, Food, And Beverages, Others); By Region and Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/resistant-dextrin-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the resistant dextrin market report based on product, component, end user, and region:

By Type Outlook

≥ 85.0% Type I

≥ 90.0% Type II

≥ 95.0% Type III

Others

By Application Outlook

Healthcare & Supplements

Food and Beverages

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

